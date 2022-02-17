Opportunity eludes Hawkeyes in Michigan loss

IOWA CITY — Missed dunks, missed two-foot jumpers and missed free throws led the Iowa basketball team to a missed opportunity Thursday night.

Michigan held off the Hawkeyes 84-79 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, riding the strength of a career night from Moussa Diabate and surviving a late charge by Iowa.

"Those last two minutes, you’re not giving enough credit to Iowa and what they did well," Wolverines coach Juwan Howard said. "It wasn’t all us."

The Hawkeyes trailed 78-66 when Diabate scored two of his career-high 28 points at the line with 3 minutes, 25 seconds remaining.

Two minutes later, after Patrick McCaffery grabbed a defensive rebound and raced to the other end of the court for a lay-in, Iowa found itself trailing 78-75.

A basket by Keegan Murray kept the Hawkeyes within 80-77 with 51 seconds to play. The sophomore missed an open 3-point attempt that would have tied the game on Iowa’s next possession before Michigan secured its win at the line in the final seconds.

"We ran our late-game sets perfectly, got open looks, locked them down, but we didn’t finish, didn’t hit the shot we needed," Murray said. "That’s just basketball."

Guard Jordan Bohannon who rattled a half-court attempt off the right side of the glass in the final seconds with Iowa down 82-79, said Iowa created its own issue.

"Getting down like we late, that was the problem," Bohannon said. "How many bunnies did we miss? Still, we were right there. Keegan had a great look, an open 3 ball and it just didn’t go, but we kept fighting."

Following a game which saw the teams tie the score 13 times and exchange 11 leads, coach Fran McCaffery appreciated that the most from his team.

"We missed lay-ups, dunks, free throws and yet we kept fighting," McCaffery said.

The Hawkeyes even accomplished their primary defensive mission in making things difficult for Wolverines’ big man Hunter Dickinson.

The 7-foot-1 sophomore finished with 14 points and nine rebounds, but impacted the game with his passing, dishing out seven assists that led to five Michigan players finishing in double figures.

Diabate, whose previous career high was 15 points on two occasions, was the primary beneficiary.

The 6-11 freshman hit 12-of-15 shots and collected 28 points and eight rebounds to lead Michigan.

"He has good length, a lot of their guys do, and it seemed like he was in the right spots at the right time," Murray said.

Diabate helped the Wolverines enjoy a 46-42 advantage in paint points and had a hand on three of Michigan’s 10 offensive rebounds on a night when Iowa hit just 2-of-10 3-point attempts in the second half and hit only half of its 12 free throw tries over the final 20 minutes.

"It just seemed like they grabbed every offensive rebound, made every post move," Bohannon said. "We have to find a way to help our bigs eliminate some of those inside moves."

The game was one of strange moments and spurts.

Howard, who had been whistled for a technical in the first half for disputing a call, picked up a Class B technical when he inadvertently reached out and picked up a live ball.

"I told the guys after the game that even coaches make mistakes," Howard said.

Bohannon knocked down the one free throw he was awarded with 18:23 remaining to break a 41-41 tie, long before Michigan made a move midway through the second half that left Iowa in a 68-57 hole when Diabate capped 9-1 run with a basket with 8:46 remaining.

The surge left Michigan (14-10, 8-6 Big Ten) in control the rest of a game the Hawkeyes led at the half.

Murray, who led Iowa with 23 points, fielded a three-quarter court baseball inbounds pass from Connor McCaffery, spun and hit a jumper from the left side as time expired to give Iowa a 39-37 lead at the break.

The Hawkeyes and Wolverines traded leads eight times in the first 20 minutes.

Michigan strung together a run of 11 unanswered points to take a 21-14 lead on two of Diabate’s 12 first-half points with 13:47 to play.

Iowa (17-8, 7-7) answered with a 13-2 run, taking a 27-23 lead on a basket by Murray with 8:18 to go in the half, but the Wolverines followed with another run of eight straight.

"It was one of those nights, back and forth," Bohannon said.

