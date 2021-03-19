Otzelberger, Cyclones agree to 5-year deal

New Iowa State basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has agreed to a five-year contract that will be loaded with incentive bonuses, athletic director Jamie Pollard said Friday.

Terms were still being worked out, Pollard said, but the deal will be structured creatively to account for the athletic department's financial problems stemming from the pandemic.

“T.J.'s passion for wanting to be here outweighs him saying this is just about money and ‘I need to make whatever I can make,’” Pollard said. “The actual contract will probably take some time to work our way through it.”

Otzelberger was earning $1.2 million in the second year of his five-year contract at UNLV.

Iowa State's athletic department faces a $25 million budget shortfall this year and also owes fired basketball coach Steve Prohm $5 million to buy out his contract.

“Having T.J.'s willingness to have a contract that has a base salary with incentives that clearly will reward him if we're successful, but at the same time, allows us to essentially pay ourselves back because we have to put in a considerable amount of money here in the short term just to make the change," Pollard said.