Otzelberger takes over Cyclones' hoops program

T.J. Otzelberger is returning to Iowa State as head coach after two years at UNLV, athletic director Jamie Pollard announced Thursday.

This will be the 43-year-old Otzelberger’s third stint in Ames, his first as head coach. He was an assistant under Greg McDermott, Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, who was fired Tuesday after a 2-22 season in which the Cyclones went winless in the Big 12.

“It’s somewhat rare to get the chance to return home but Iowa State was my first stop as a Division I college coach and it is my wife’s adopted home," said Otzelberger, whose wife, Alison Lacey, was a three-time All-Big 12 pick for the Cyclones. "The resources are here to build and sustain a program that competes at a high level in the Big 12 and nationally.

"I’m familiar with the foundation of the school and basketball program and am eager and inspired to sell our vision and re-establish a championship culture.”

Otzelberger left Iowa State in 2016 to become head coach at South Dakota State, where his teams won 70 games in three years.