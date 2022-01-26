Outside and in, Bees get it done

After Will Spriggs got St. Ambrose going Wednesday from the outside, Tom Kazanecki and Patrick Torrey helped finish off Cardinal Stritch.
And in the middle of it all, Ben Schols, Jake Friel and Jake Conerty made it all work in an 82-72 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference men’s basketball game at Lee Lohman Arena.
“Everybody kind of did their job and that made it all work,’’ Spriggs said.
Spriggs scored 24 of his team-leading 27 points in the first half and Kazanecki answered in the second by scoring 14 of his 22 to help the Fighting Bees build a double-digit lead and maintain that margin to win for the fifth time in seven games.
“It was a good team effort,’’ St. Ambrose coach Ray Shovlain said. “You look at guys like Jake Conerty coming in and getting seven rebounds and six assists and Jake Friel getting five rebounds and six assists. That’s the difference between a win and a loss. That’s what it takes.’’
It took that type of collaborative effort — and a defense that limited Cardinal Stritch to 29-percent shooting in the second half — for the Fighting Bees to succeed.
Spriggs’ start from the perimeter allowed St. Ambrose to open a 45-41 halftime lead, a margin which grew with a 16-5 run to open the second half.
As the Wolves doubled down on Spriggs, Kazanecki collected eight of his points down low to help the Fighting Bees build a 61-46 margin with 12 minutes, 30 seconds remaining.
Cardinal Stritch did cut the St. Ambrose lead to single digits briefly on three occasions but the Bees answered each.
A basket by Schols off of a second offensive rebound kept St. Ambrose ahead 65-54 with 8:52 left and he later hit two free throws with 4:34 to go to let the Bees keep a 75-64 lead.
And when the Wolves pulled within 75-67 with under four minutes to play, a pair of emphatic dunks by Torrey on consecutive possessions kept St. Ambrose in control.
“We did a real good job of maintaining once we built a lead," Shovlain said.
Spriggs’ helped the Fighting Bees (9-12, 8-8 CCAC) build that lead, knocking down 6-of-9 shots from 3-point range as part of his 24-point first half.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever been hot like that coming into a game,’’ Spriggs said. “They were doubling down on (Kazanecki) and he and other guys were kicking it out to me. When they doubled me after halftime, I kicked it back in. Good team basketball.’’
The sophomore’s work helped St. Ambrose counter a 22-point first half from the Wolves’ Nakyel Shelton, who ultimately led Cardinal Stritch (5-16, 3-12) with 30 points.
While Spriggs was hot from the perimeter, Shelton collected most of his points on drives and at the free-throw line.
He did knock down one 3-point basket in the opening half and it left the Fighting Bees in a 21-11 hole just over seven minutes into the game.
St. Ambrose wrestled the lead away from Cardinal Stritch with just over six minutes left in the half and used 3-pointers from Spriggs and Kieran Farrell to take a 41-34 lead with 2:33 to play in the half.