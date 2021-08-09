'Package deal' has Cases landing with Augie women's hoops program

The Augustana College women's basketball team is gaining a potential major contributor on the court as well as a coach in a package deal with a pair of locals who know winning basketball.
Presley Case, a former three-time all-state player at North Scott High School, and her dad/coach, TJ, are both joining coach Mark Beinborn's Viking program this fall. Presley transferred to Augie after spending her freshman season at St. Ambrose University and TJ is back on the bench after stepping down in May as North Scott's coach.
“It all just fell into place,” said Presley. “I guess it was just God's way of telling us this is what we're supposed to do.”
The Case family is very familiar with Beinborn. Presley played for him one season of AAU ball with the QC Attack with Beinborn's daughter, Macy, who is a junior-to-be at Augie.
Presley, a 5-foot-4 guard, said that she knew a couple of other players in the Augie program, including former Alleman standout Gabi Loiz. Those relationships have grown over the summer.
“What's been really big for us, is we get together and get these scrimmages going and just play,” said Presley. “That's what's most important. You can shoot all you want, but you really need that experience playing.”
According to Presley, her dad — who won 158 games and helped the Lancers qualify for five state tournaments — and Beinborn discussed the possibility of him coaching at Augie. That got the wheels spinning.
“I was like 'we could do it together and that would be a really fun experience,'” said Presley, noting she met some great friends at St. Ambrose. “It all just fit into place.”
It could be a welcome addition for the Vikings. Augie seemingly struggled at the point guard position the past season-and-a-half when former Rock Island standout Justice Edell hurt her knee and was limited.
Case will come in and battle for time at the point guard position with senior Olivia Haggerty and sophomore Grace Nestich.
Presley played in 17 of SAU's 20 games last season, averaging 15.5 minutes per game. She averaged 2.2 points and 1.4 rebounds to go with 38 assists and nine steals. She also turned the ball over 29 times and shot just 20% (14 of 70) from the floor.
“I think I know Pres very well and I know what she can do and what we need her to do is exactly what's she great at,” said Beinborn. “We're going to let her go out and be her.”
Presley said she is excited to be reunited with her dad as a coach after a year without him.
“I missed it, actually,” she said. “I didn't realize that it was going to be so weird not playing for him. He adds another element to make the game fun for me.”
She said she enjoys being coached up and knows that is also Beinborn's style.
“There's going to be a lot of passion on that court,” she joked. “We have some good coaches. … I always wanted to play for Mark and Augie, so this just worked out perfectly.”
She is looking forward to this next chapter as she pursues her degree in elementary education with a minor in business as she eyes a future in childcare with her sister.
“The Augie girls all are very motivated and that's what's motivating me right now,” said Presley. “They want to be good and want to do big things at that level. That's what's really exciting for me.
“I'm excited for this path. It's going to be a fun experience, I think.”
New-look staff: Beinborn's coaching staff takes on a drastically new look this season as he has added two new assistants and is working on a third that has yet to be confirmed by school officials.
In addition to TJ Case stepping into a part-time position, the school hired Jordan Harris to the full-time coaching position that was vacated earlier this year when Jen Windmiller left for other administration opportunities. Former Augie men's basketball player and admissions staffer Eric Rowell remains on staff in a volunteer capacity.
“At the D3 level there are limited funds on the women's side,” said Beinborn, noting it is tough to keep good, young coaches without a graduate assistant program.
“I'm just trying to fill a staff and get brilliant people around me. The last time TJ and I talked, I said every NBA squad has six assistant coaches with at least one or two of them being former head coaches. For me, it's not about my ego. I want to have great minds around me who are going to help take things off my plate so we can all work together to help this program be a nationally competitive program. I need a full staff to do that and we're in a position now to do that with Jordan and TJ on staff.”
Harris coaches the QC Shockers AAU girls' program and is a skills instructor who works out of Davenport's Beyond The Baseline facility. His playing days at St. Ambrose were cut short by a knee injury, which shifted his focus to coaching.
“He's young, enthusiastic and has tons of energy,” said Beinborn of Harris, noting he will also handle recruiting duties at Augie as well.
In fact, Beinborn is now jumping into coaching AAU ball in the Shockers program.