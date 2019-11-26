Palm trees and pressure, Hawkeyes expect tests

IOWA CITY — Iowa expects to see plenty of palm trees and pressure defense at the Puerto Rico Classic.
The Hawkeye women’s basketball team plays three games in the next four days at the tournament in San Juan and in each, Iowa will be facing an opponent known for playing full-court pressure defense.
Iowa hasn’t seen any teams built around the press on its way to a 3-1 start, but that changes beginning today.
“It’s something we’re going to see at times this season, so it will be a good opportunity for us,’’ Bluder said. “You play these games to get you ready for the rest of the season.’’
Iowa faces Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. today, Towson at 11 a.m. on Thursday and following a day off, plays Washington at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Cincinnati forced an average of 18 turnovers per game during a 3-2 start, while Towson has gone 2-3 while turning opponents over an average of 19.8 times and Washington opponents have averaged 26.7 turnovers during the Huskies’ 3-1 start.
All three opponents are expected to challenge the Hawkeyes, who have averaged 17 turnovers per game.
Today’s game will be the first in a week for Iowa and beyond taking care of the ball, Bluder is anxious to study her team’s attention to detail from one game to the next.
“You want your team to bond and enjoy Puerto Rico when you’re, but we also have to teach our freshmen how to be on a road trip, how to be ready to play even when there are a lot of distractions,’’ Bluder said.
“Even though there will be a lot of palm trees and beaches, you have to be able to eliminate distractions, focus on your game, come to practices and be able to focus.’’
Opponents have shot 41.6 percent against Iowa so far this season, but the Hawkeyes held Princeton to 39.7-percent shooting in its most recent game.
Bluder considered that effort to be encouraging, but sees a need for continued defensive growth.
“I know this team wants to (play better defensively), so I have their focus now,’’ Bluder said.