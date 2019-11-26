Palm trees and pressure, Hawkeyes expect tests

IOWA CITY — Iowa expects to see plenty of palm trees and pressure defense at the Puerto Rico Classic.

The Hawkeye women’s basketball team plays three games in the next four days at the tournament in San Juan and in each, Iowa will be facing an opponent known for playing full-court pressure defense.

Iowa hasn’t seen any teams built around the press on its way to a 3-1 start, but that changes beginning today.

“It’s something we’re going to see at times this season, so it will be a good opportunity for us,’’ Bluder said. “You play these games to get you ready for the rest of the season.’’

Iowa faces Cincinnati at 1:30 p.m. today, Towson at 11 a.m. on Thursday and following a day off, plays Washington at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Cincinnati forced an average of 18 turnovers per game during a 3-2 start, while Towson has gone 2-3 while turning opponents over an average of 19.8 times and Washington opponents have averaged 26.7 turnovers during the Huskies’ 3-1 start.

All three opponents are expected to challenge the Hawkeyes, who have averaged 17 turnovers per game.