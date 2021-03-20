 Skip to main content
Panther women advance to NIT quarters
WOMEN'S NIT: NORTHERN IOWA 64, CREIGHTON 63

Panther women advance to NIT quarters

The Northern Iowa women's basketball team had difficulties getting the ball in the basket during its second round NIT matchup with Creighton on Saturday, hitting just 34.9% from the field and 22.7% from 3-point range.

Thankfully for the Panthers, just about everything else was clicking.

Northern Iowa (16-12) forced 19 turnovers and grabbed 14 offensive rebounds and Emerson Green hit the go-ahead layup with four seconds left as the Panthers grabbed a 64-63 win over the Bluejays, moving UNI into the tournament quarterfinals.

Megan Maahs hit all six of her free throws on her way to a 20-point night to lead the Panthers. North Scott grad Karli Rucker chipped in 13 points and a game-high nine rebounds in the win.

Northern Iowa led the entire fourth quarter, albeit never by more than three points, until Creighton's Tatum Rembao hit a jumper with 10 seconds left to take a 63-62 lead, setting up Green's game-winner.

The fourth quarter was a microcosm of a game that was close throughout. UNI outscored Creighton 13-11 in the first quarter before the teams matched each other exactly in each of the final three frames.

Temi Carda led Creighton (10-12) with 19 points.

