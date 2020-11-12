Panther women mix experience, youth

“We will always recruit our state first and then around it,” Warren said. “The Iowa kid has been extremely important to us. They’re very talented, hard working. They understand the game and they want to be coached.”

Not only has UNI successfully recruited its state well, the Panthers have brought in the top graduates from hometown Cedar Falls. Incoming freshman Emerson Green is set to reunite with third-year teammates Cynthia Wolf, Kam Finley and Kiana Barney.

“Having Emerson with us is kind of like high school all over again,” Wolf said. “We’re looking for the post-up feed, the next player, and it’s just really thrilling that we know each other so well and we’re continuing to get to know each other better. We can help each other through our weaknesses and work on our strengths.”

Beyond Green, a strong defender who will play the 2 or 3 position, Warren has a handful of other new options capable of blending into her returning core.

Johnston’s Maya McDermott will get to learn from senior returning scoring leader and all-conference point guard Karli Rucker, a North Scott alum. McDermott has proven herself as a talented passer. She also possesses the shooting touch showcased within a 35-point performance during Johnston’s victory in the 2020 Class 5A state title game.