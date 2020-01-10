Panthers hold off Salukis

Four missed free throws up three in the final 21 seconds nearly cost the Northern Iowa women Friday night, but two Southern Illinois attempts to tie missed the mark and the Panthers held on, 60-57.

Nicole Kroeger's 3-pointer with 2:02 left gave Northern Iowa an eight-point lead, but the Salukis held the Panthers scoreless the rest of the game and Makenzie Silvey hit a 3 and a layup for SIU to pull within one score.

The win moves the Panthers to 9-4, 1-1 in the Missouri Valley.

Kristina Cavey led Northern Iowa with 15 points, and North Scott grad Karli Rucker chipped in 14.

Silvey led the Salukis (9-5, 1-2) with 10 points, including SIU's final seven of the game.

