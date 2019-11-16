CEDAR FALLS — Similar to a distance runner getting passed down the homestretch, Northern Iowa’s basketball team encountered a unique test during Saturday afternoon’s game with Northern Colorado inside the McLeod Center.
The Panthers didn’t get passed until the first possession of overtime, before recovering to secure a hard-fought 77-72 win inside the McLeod Center.
“It sure feels like a lot of times that team gets beat,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, addressing instances where a team that has led throughout regulation gets forced into overtime. “I think that says a lot about where our guys are at from an experience standpoint, from a confidence standpoint, in terms of trusting each other.”
A front-running UNI team (4-0) that hasn’t trailed for a stretch of any significant time all season witnessed the deflating feeling of seeing a 16-point second half lead evaporate. Northern Colorado's Bodie Hume knocked down a contested game-tying 3-pointer with 3.8 seconds left in regulation.
Northern Colorado (2-2) catalyst Jonah Radebaugh then opened overtime with a basket off the dribble as part of his 24-point game in which he played all 45 minutes. Bears’ sixth-man Sam Masten added a pair of go-ahead free throws with 2:19 remaining before UNI turned to a familiar source of stability.
Center Austin Phyfe’s post moves on back-to-back possessions completed a career-high 22-point game and gave the Panthers a lead they never relinquished.
“We were able to battle for the first 2 1/2, 3 minutes of overtime and then we just simply said, ‘Hey we’re going to dribble it over and throw it into Austin,’” Jacobson related. “He came through for us, which was great. … My job as our head coach is to make sure that we keep finding ways, whether they’re extremely simple, a little bit complicated or anywhere in between, to get him the basketball.”
Phyfe battled for 40 minutes. The center made 10 of 16 shots from the field against a Bears’ defense that often chased UNI off the 3-point line and elected not to double team the post.
“It’s just playing basketball at that point,” Phyfe said, assessing his go-ahead plays down the stretch. “The will to win, you know you need a bucket and that’s what you’ve got to go do, get a bucket.”
Senior guard Spencer Haldeman led UNI with the best floor game of his career, tallying 25 points, seven rebounds and five steals.
Four of Haldeman’s takeaways came in the opening stanza, including two during a sequence where he stayed home on the weak-side interceptions. Off those turnovers, Haldeman knocked down a 3-pointer and found Isaiah Brown for a dunk as part of a 9-0 run that led to a 34-23 lead with 2:25 left until intermission.
“He had a good, tough, hard-nosed game,” Jacobson said, after Haldeman made all three 3-point attempts and finished 9 of 13 from the field. “He was strong when we had to be offensively to get some baskets that were closer to the hoop.”
Sophomore point guard AJ Green added 16 points, including a 3-pointer that gave UNI a 49-33 lead four minutes into the second half before Northern Colorado battled back.
Jacobson played his five starters nearly the entire second half and overtime against a Northern Colorado team that used Radebaugh’s ability to magnify any subtle mistake, scoring off the drive, drawing fouls or finding Kur Jockuch for drop-off dunks.
“They’re a hard team to play against because they understand what they are looking for, and just about every possession down they’re running a set play,” said Jacobson, who elected not to play his freshman in the second half.
Despite seeing a comfortable lead evaporate into extra minutes, UNI didn’t fold.
Green sealed the win pull-up jumper at the end of the shot clock with UNI leading by one and 15 seconds left. Brown added a pair of free throws to set the final score.
“I think it shows our resilience,” Green said. “To have them go on that big run and for us to respond the way we did in overtime, even after being down, I think that shows a lot of growth compared to last year. That’s really important for us.”
Added Haldeman, “It was a grind. When a guy makes that buzzer beater, it could be deflating and it could give them momentum going into overtime. But we did a good job of staying focused, and focusing on what we need to get done.”
St. Ambrose 90, Robert Morris 84: Six Fighting Bees scored in double figures and St. Ambrose overcame a halftime deficit to top Robert Morris Saturday.
The win moves St. Ambrose to 5-1, 2-0 in the CCAC.
The Bees trailed by 11 seven minutes into the game and still were down four at halftime. A 17-4 second-half run however, turned a two-point deficit into an 11-point lead with 5:16 left.
Robert Morris didn't go away, however, cutting the lead to four on four separate occasions. St. Ambrose responded each time, however.
Michael Williams and John Kerr each posted double-doubles for the Bees, with Williams tallying 18 points and 12 rebounds and Kerr notching 17 points and 12 boards.
Jake Meeske (16), Dylan Kaczmarek (12), Ben Schols (11) and Isaiah Harvey (10) also scored in double figures for the Bees.
Women's basketball
St. Ambrose 79, Robert Morris 49: Freshman Kylie Wroblewski tallied 18 points and 15 rebounds to lead St. Ambrose to a rout of Robert Morris on Saturday.
The Bees' defense held Robert Morris to 22.2 percent shooting on the day.
Madi Epperson added 12 points and for assists for St. Ambrose (3-3, 2-0), and Charlotte Flynn chipped in 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Led by Epperson's four, the Bees made 10 of their 21 3-point attempts.
Washington 75, Augustana 64: An 11-point halftime deficit proved too much to overcome as Augustana fell to Washington University (St. Louis) on Saturday.
Senior Alexis Jones led the Vikings (1-3) with 17 points and eight rebounds. Fellow senior Mia Lambert and freshman Gabriela Loiz each added 15 points in the loss.
Illinois State 74, Illinois 58: Illinois State's Lexi Wallen and Tete Maggett proved too much for Illinois on Saturday as the pair combined for 47 points as the Redbirds handed the Illini their first loss of the season.
Petra Holesinska tallied 16 points to lead Illinois (3-1), but the Illini couldn't overcome big games from Wallen (26) and Maggett (21). Illinois State also held a 40-17 rebounding advantage.