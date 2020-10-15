Panthers picked as Valley favorites

“We want to do everything we can to keep our student-athletes safe,” Elgin said.

While advances in affordable testing and contact tracing may help keep games on the schedule, there are no guarantees.

“It’s not certain yet whether we’re going to be able to play the full 18-game (MVC) schedule,” Elgin said. “But I do think we’re going to be in position to play our tournament hopefully and play March Madness.

A balanced conference schedule may not be possible this spring.

“We will pivot as we have to during the regular season,” Elgin said. “If there are interruptions we’re looking at several models, several contingency plans. … It might not be fair and consistent across the league. Some teams may play another opponent one time. Others may play an opponent two or possibly three times. What we’re going to do if we have to in February is find a way to the play the maximum number of games and limit travel as much as possible.”

If there is a Selection Sunday in 2021, MVC coaches are optimistic a league that improved last season will return to multi-bid status in the NCAA Tournament.