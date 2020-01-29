Panthers rout Bears again

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa’s basketball team got to the point where it was too unselfish for one possession Wednesday night.
The shot clock was the only thing capable of preventing the Panthers’ offense from finding another open 3-point look as UNI took a 30-second violation with 15:25 remaining against Missouri State. By then, UNI had already constructed a 17-point lead and was on its way to another blowout victory over the Bears.
UNI knocked down 17 3-pointers at a 53.1% success rate and secured a convincing 95-66 victory, the program’s sixth-largest win against an MVC opponent.
“That ball was moving around tonight,” UNI coach Ben Jacobson said, after the Panthers finished with 19 assists versus 13 turnovers.
UNI (18-3, 7-2 MVC) has now won five consecutive games against Missouri State (10-12, 4-5), including a sweep in this year’s regular season series. The Panthers’ top two scoring first halves against NCAA Division I opponents this season are the 48 points they tallied in Springfield and the 51 recorded on Wednesday inside the McLeod Center.
“I personally feel like we’re one of the most unselfish teams in the MVC,” UNI’s Trae Berhow said, after joining Spencer Haldeman with four made 3-pointers. “We find the player who has the best shot opportunity in that possession and we’re going to find him no matter what throughout the game. That’s just how our offense works.”
AJ Green knocked down five 3-pointers as part of his 27-point game on 7 of 14 shooting. Isaiah Brown matched a McLeod Center record with nine assists (eight in the first half) to go with 16 second-half points. Austin Phyfe tallied 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting and added seven rebounds inside.
“We got things going early with a couple 3s, kept our pace at a high level,” Green said, assessing a start in which the Panthers made their first five shots and built a 14-5 lead that was never relinquished. “We shared the ball tremendously after getting in the paint on drives. I think everything was clicking. Everyone was being aggressive and sharing the ball.”
Similar to the previous two games, Missouri State sent an extra defender in Green’s direction on screens and late in the shot clock. UNI’s talented guard adjusted, finishing with just two turnovers. He mixed in some highlight reel plays — including a tough step-back 3-pointer in the second half — and added six rebounds and makes on all eight free throw attempts.
UNI’s coach felt Green was more patient as he let things develop behind the traps, while also mixing in more pass fakes against pressure.
“AJ, I thought he had just a tremendous game tonight,” Jacobson said. “They were going to trap again like we’ve seen the last two games, and give him a ton of credit for studying the film from the last two games and coming in tonight with a great plan.”