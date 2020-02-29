Panthers secure outright MVC title

The Panthers held Drake to seven points over the final 12 minutes of the first half and took a 30-18 lead into intermission.

D.J. Wilkins connected for Drake’s first made 3-pointer in eight attempts just over one minute into the second half to cut the Bulldog’s deficit to seven. UNI’s Brown then knocked down his second 3-pointer to push the visitors’ advantage back to 10.

UNI later answered a pair of Drake baskets with a crucial 10-0 run. Brown and Phyfe traded assists and baskets before Carter was subbed into the game at the same time as Robbins, who stood six inches taller.

“My first thought was he’s going to have to guard me too,” Carter said. “I knew I was going to have to guard him. But I was thinking and whatever came open to me, I was going to try to take and it.”

Carter immediately got loose for a dunk in the paint, and followed that up with his first of three 3-pointers as he punished the Bulldogs for double teaming off of him.