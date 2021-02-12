Panthers squander lead, then beat Braves at buzzer

PEORIA, Ill. — Kam Finley buried a 3-pointer in the final second to help the Northern Iowa women's basketball team edge Bradley on Friday night, 73-72.

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

Playing for the first time since Jan. 27, UNI (9-8, 6-4) bolted to a 63-47 cushion after three quarters. Bradley mounted a furious surge in the final 10 minutes behind Lasha Petree and Tatum Koenig.

Petree, who finished with a team-high 25 points, converted a three-point play with seven seconds remaining to give Bradley (11-8, 7-5) a 72-70 advantage. Koenig had 13 points, seven coming in the fourth quarter rally.

With multiple fouls to give, Bradley fouled UNI three times in the final seven seconds. Throwing the ball in underneath its own basket with 2 seconds to go, North Scott alum and UNI point guard Karli Rucker found Finley on the right wing for the winning shot.

Finley made five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points. Nicole Kroeger had a dozen points while Rucker chipped in 11 points and five assists.

The teams conclude the weekend doubleheader at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0