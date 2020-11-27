Panthers winless at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ben Jacobson entered this season confident he had the caliber of players in his locker room that would allow Northern Iowa's basketball team to find continued success.
Following three losses at the Crossover Classic inside Sioux Falls' Sanford Pentagon — including the last two in which second half leads of 16 and eight points vanished — the reigning Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year’s optimism hasn’t wavered.
Utah State outscored UNI, 26-6, over an 11-minute stretch of the second half to overtake the Panthers, 82-71, in the seventh-place game.
In terms of re-evaluating or turning things around after this week, Jacobson made it clear that’s not how he thinks. He pointed toward improved fundamentals and the addition of senior Trae Berhow from COVID-19 protocol as the path forward.
Turnovers prevented a sharpshooting UNI team from getting enough looks to win its first two games.The inability to end possessions with a defensive rebound proved costly in the last two games.
“We have to get better fundamentally,” Jacobson said “We have to take care of the ball better. We need to block out better. We need to pursue the ball better. If we do those two things (rebound and eliminate turnovers), we win each one of these three games that we played.”
Lashing back at negative posts that surfaced on social media during the program’s first 0-3 start since the 1990-91 season, Jacobson came to his players' defense.
“Some of that stuff, I don’t buy it and frankly I’m really sick of it,” Jacobson said. “There isn’t anybody that wants to win a game more than our players want to win the game.”
Three competitive games in three days have provided a learning experience. UNI’s coach pointed out that when his team returns home, Berhow — a key shooter, defender and rebounder — will be back on the practice floor.
“This is not about we’re 0-3 and the world’s going to end,” Jacobson added. “That overwhelming sense and feeling from people, social media in particular, it’s a joke. We’re going to coach them up and get TB (Berhow) in the lineup and we’re going to be pretty darn good.”
Some bright spots surfaced for UNI during the first half of Friday’s Crossover finale against Utah State.
James Betz knocked down all four of his 3-point attempts — doubling his career total from a season ago — after starting center Austin Phyfe left with two fouls three minutes into the game.
UNI overcame a 13-5 deficit with a 13-2 run before overcoming a 26-21 deficit with a 14-3 burst to take a 37-32 lead into intermission.
The Panther offense clicked early in the second half.
Skip passes to Bowen Born resulted in a pair of early 3-pointers, AJ Green added a 3-pointer as part of his game-high 24 point total, and Noah Carter and Betz scored inside. Green scored again off the dribble and UNI’s lead climbed to 55-47 with 14:12 remaining.
Utah State then extended its defense and Aggies coach Craig Smith felt his team began to defend the screen-and-roll better during UNI’s drought of six points over the next 11 minutes. The Panthers’ smaller guards Antwan Kimmons and Bowen Born had drives blocked during that stretch as Utah State finished with seven rejections.
UNI made just 11 of its 32 shots from 2-point range and finished 14-for-37 from distance.
“We just weren’t playing our style of basketball the last couple of days,” Utah State’s Justin Bean said. “I thought we lacked some energy, some grit and toughness. Ultimately we knew we had to come together and get stops when we needed to on the defensive end.”
Anthony Marco was one of four players in double figures with his 22 points leading the Utah State offense. The Aggies also received a boost from Bean who recorded 10 rebounds – four on the offensive end – and tallied 15 points and four assists.
Utah State attempted 31 free throws. In total, UNI’s opponents held a 78-28 advantage in free throws attempted over the tournament’s three games.
“Tonight we were really on attack and played the way we needed to play,” Smith said. “We got to the paint, shot 31 free throws and we were just on attack all night long.”
Jacobson felt his team needed to match the aggression Saint Mary’s and Utah State displayed fighting for extra possessions when they trailed in the second half.
“They don’t have a lot to lose in terms of going with an extra guy or going hard to the glass or getting more physical and we didn’t respond to that challenge as well as we need to,” Jacobson said.
Beyond Betz’s shooting, Tywhon Pickford emerged from a slow start to the season and tallied nine points with 10 rebounds. Born matched Betz with 14 points for the Panthers.
