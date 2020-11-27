Panthers winless at Crossover Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Ben Jacobson entered this season confident he had the caliber of players in his locker room that would allow Northern Iowa's basketball team to find continued success.

Following three losses at the Crossover Classic inside Sioux Falls' Sanford Pentagon — including the last two in which second half leads of 16 and eight points vanished — the reigning Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year’s optimism hasn’t wavered.

Utah State outscored UNI, 26-6, over an 11-minute stretch of the second half to overtake the Panthers, 82-71, in the seventh-place game.

In terms of re-evaluating or turning things around after this week, Jacobson made it clear that’s not how he thinks. He pointed toward improved fundamentals and the addition of senior Trae Berhow from COVID-19 protocol as the path forward.

Turnovers prevented a sharpshooting UNI team from getting enough looks to win its first two games.The inability to end possessions with a defensive rebound proved costly in the last two games.