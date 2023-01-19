Patrick McCaffery nears Hawkeye return

IOWA ITEMS

Game rescheduled: Iowa’s home game against Northwestern that was postponed earlier this week because of COVID-19 issues within the Wildcats program has rescheduled.

The Hawkeyes will now host Northwestern at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

Coach Fran McCaffery said Wildcats coach Chris Collins informed him Monday that the Wildcats had only six players available.

"He's not trying to pull anything,'' McCaffery said. "He's like, I'm down to six guys. I can't do it. Then it goes to the league. I thought the league did a good job.''

Tickets distributed for Wednesday’s postponed game will be valid for the new date and time.

Murray named: Iowa junior Kris Murray was named Thursday to the Oscar Robertson Trophy midseason watch list, one of 50 players to make the list.

The forward currently averages a team-leading 21.2 points and nine rebounds per game for the Hawkeyes, increasing his scoring average 12.5 points per game from a year ago.

Murray was earlier named to the Wooden Award midseason top 25.