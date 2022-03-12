Patrick McCaffery returns to form as Hawkeyes rally

INDIANAPOLIS — Patrick McCaffery said he always wondered what it would be like to spend the NCAA tournament’s selection show Sunday in the locker room after playing in the Big Ten tournament championship game.

The Iowa sophomore is about to find out.

McCaffery scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half Saturday to help the 24th-ranked Hawkeyes rally for an 80-77 victory over Indiana in the tournament’s semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

"I was able to pick things up in the second half and get some buckets when we needed them most," he said. "I’m starting to feel more like myself. I feel like I’m getting my legs back under me."

From a hip injury suffered in a game at Nebraska that forced him to miss two of the Hawkeyes’ final three regular-season games to an illness, it’s been a bit of a struggle for Iowa’s third-leading scorer to keep pushing forward.

He toiled a bit in the first half of Friday’s semifinal win over Rutgers and didn’t play much after halftime, but that wasn’t an issue against the Hoosiers.

"I didn’t play great yesterday. I haven’t felt like myself for a while," McCaffery said. "… I was out of commission for three or four days. I had to work through some stuff.

"I knew I would come out and have a better day today. I’m glad we won."

McCaffery’s work helped Iowa overcome a nine-point deficit in the game’s final five minutes — Iowa hit nine of its final 11 field goal attempts — and it came after being challenged by coach Fran McCaffery.

"I challenged him to be who he is, affect the game the way you can, driving the ball, moving without the ball, running the floor, use your length on defense," Fran McCaffery said. "He was special, and I’m proud of him."

Last-second decision: Keegan Murray’s maturity showed after Jordan Bohannon knocked down what proved to be the game-winning shot.

With 1.1 seconds remaining and Indiana taking a timeout, the Hawkeyes’ leading scorer wasn’t celebrating. He was trying to get his teammates to regroup, refocus and play a little more defense.

"He hit a big shot and obviously there is still time on the clock. It’s March. Crazy things happen in March," Keegan Murray said. "I didn’t want our team to get too high that we hit a 3, but there is still time to get a shot up. I just wanted everybody to lock back in and get ready to play defense, make sure they didn’t get a clean look."

Just visiting: Iowa coach Fran McCaffery strolled into the middle of an Indiana huddle during a timeout late in the second half.

He explained what was happening following the game.

"There seemed to be a conversation over there (between coaches and officials) and I was pretty sure that those guys were not advocating for the Hawkeyes," McCaffery said. "So, I just wanted to include myself to see what the discussion was about. It was amicable."

Full force: Purdue coach Matt Painter, whose team advanced to Sunday’s title game with a 75-70 win over Michigan State, was quick to point out that in his team’s two wins over Iowa this season the Boilermakers haven’t gotten a full dose of Keegan Murray.

The Iowa sophomore missed Purdue’s 77-70 win in December with an injury and was hampered by early foul troubles in the Boilermakers’ 83-73 win at Iowa on Jan. 27.

"We haven’t really seen him yet,’’ Painter said. “Iowa’s a team that will put you in binds. They’ll spread you out, they have quickness and can go small, they can play large. They can score 112 points, that’s a lot of points."

Long-distance dedication: Iowa has now hit 40 3-point goals in its first three Big Ten tourney games, that sets a new tournament record.

The previous mark of 35 was set by Ohio State in 2021.

Keegan Murray hit a career-high eight 3-pointers on 8-of-10 shooting from 3-point range and Bohannon raised his career total to 452, the fourth-highest total in NCAA history and second only to the 457 hit by Duke’s J.J. Ruddick among players from power-five conferences.

To the final: Iowa reached the 25-win mark for the first time since winning 25 games in 2013 while moving to the Big Ten tourney title game for the first time in 16 years.

The Hawkeyes also played in finals in 2001 and 2002.

