IOWA CITY — Iowa freshman basketball player Patrick McCaffery has been sidelined indefinitely due to health issues related to his 2014 battle with thyroid cancer.
The good news, however, is that the cancer has not returned.
“There’s just a lot of changes in his body we’re working through and we’re taking it day by day,” said Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, Patrick’s father.
Patrick watched Friday night’s 87-74 victory over Oral Roberts from the bench, but it’s not known exactly how long he will be out of action.
This is not the first time Patrick has had this sort of issues, according to his brother, sophomore guard Connor McCaffery.
“It’s happened at times …’’ Connor said after Friday’s game. “I just know it’s happened before in high school with the same kind of issues at times. Him getting to the point where he’s past that is what we need.’’
You have free articles remaining.
Connor said it has been obvious a few times lately that Patrick, who averaged 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in Iowa’s first two games, wasn’t quite himself.
“We’re just taking things slowly and I’m trying to be there for him …’’ Connor said. “We just try to stay positive with him and try to get him to a point where he’s feeling good. After all he’s been through, that’s kind of what we’re looking for.
“He’s going to work hard to get to where he can be successful on the court but unfortunately I think a lot of it is out of his control,’’ Connor added. “We just leave it up to the medical staff and hopefully we can work something out.’’
Fran McCaffery said it’s premature to consider whether or not his son would take the entire season off and use a redshirt year.
“We’ll see down the road,’’ Fran said. “He’s going to see some people and we’ll take our time with it.’’