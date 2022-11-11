Patrick McCaffery's hot start fuels Hawkeyes

IOWA CITY – Patrick McCaffery did it all Friday night for the University of Iowa basketball team.

He dunked.

He drove.

He drilled the 3-pointer.

And that was just in the first two-and-a-half minutes.

McCaffery collected a career-high 21 points to complement a 22-point game from Kris Murray among four Hawkeyes who finished in double figures in the Hawkeyes’ 112-71 rout of North Carolina A&T at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

“I know I’m going to score points, that’s a big part of what I do, and to get off to a good start like that, it always helps,’’ McCaffery said.

Friday, it helped position Iowa to work with a lead when the Aggies aggressively attacked the boards and cut a double-digit deficit to three points before the Hawkeyes split a 34-4 run between the final minutes of the first half and the opening minutes of the second to cruise to the win.

“We didn’t do a good job on the glass at the beginning of the game. Credit them, they came to play and were physical. We had a stretch of five, six empty possessions,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “But we fought through it.’’

Patrick McCaffery said a timeout allowed Iowa to regroup and play the type of team basketball it has displayed during its 2-0 start to the season.

The Hawkeyes finished with 25 assists and turned the ball over just four times and out-rebounded the Aggies 22-15 in the second half after being out-rebounded by eight at one point in the first half.

“We did the things we needed to do,’’ said Patrick McCaffery, who topped his previous career high set in a 2021 game against Nebraska by two points.

It was his hot start that allowed Iowa to build a lead that reached double digits less than five minutes into the game but it took a 17-2 run to close the opening half for the Hawkeyes to seize control.

The Aggies were quicker to the glass than the Hawkeyes during the opening minutes of the first half, building a 20-12 rebounding advantage which allowed North Carolina A&T to pull within 26-22 on two of Kam Woods’ team-leading 18 points with 8 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the half.

Woods buried a 3-pointer with 6:32 to go in the first to leave Iowa with a 28-25 edge.

“They sped us up. Once we got back to playing our game, once we got back to the rim, things began to turn,’’ said Payton Sandfort, who finished with 17 points.

Murray scored seven of the Hawkeyes’ next nine points, the last two on a field goal that started the Hawkeyes’ half-ending run.

“Early on we were getting easy looks, shots that weren’t overly hard, and I think we relaxed a bit and that went at it on the boards,’’ Murray said. “We turned the intensity up, started playing our game.’’

Steals by Patrick McCaffery and Tony Perkins that led to baskets helped the Hawkeyes open a 52-32 margin at the break.

“Those were two really big plays in the game,’’ Fran McCaffery said.

Iowa picked up where it left off following the break, opening the second half with a 16-2 run.

Murray and Sandfort combined for 14 points during the surge which left the Hawkeyes on top 68-34 with just under 16 minutes remaining.

“We were sharing the ball, taking care of it and that led us to some good looks,’’ Sandfort said. “It was a good stretch.’’

That allowed coach McCaffery to put his bench to use in the second half after using just three reserves for a combined 13 minutes before halftime.

Ahron Ulis, Dasonte Bowen and Josh Ogundele each contributed six points and helped the Hawkeyes pile up 34 bench points while maintaining a 51.9-percent touch from the field for the game.

“We didn’t get much of a chance to use our bench in the first half, so I told those guys when they went in we were going to keep them out there for a while,’’ coach McCaffery said. “They gave us some good minutes and that’s important as we continue to develop as a team.’’