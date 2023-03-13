One of the first things Bruce Pearl did after learning that his Auburn basketball team would face Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Thursday was shoot a quick text to Hawkeye assistant Matt Gatens.

“I told him we have changed all the play calls, all the signals, that we’re not running all of that anymore," Pearl said at a news conference discussing the Tigers’ NCAA berth.

Gatens, a first-year Hawkeye assistant who worked as a member of Pearl’s staff from 2017-19, is one of a number of Iowa ties that crossed Pearl’s mind when this year’s NCAA bracket was unveiled.

He recalled the opportunity that Hawkeye coach Tom Davis gave a young assistant coach and remembered recruiting the father of current Hawkeye scoring and rebounding Kris Murray, Kenyon Murray, to play for Iowa.

“The Hawkeye state is something special," Pearl said. “The people in Alabama in the South share a lot with the people in Iowa in the Midwest. My six years in Iowa were an important time for me with Dr. Tom Davis and I still have a number of great friends there."

Pearl’s ties remain strong enough that he has kept an eye on the Hawkeyes from afar even before the Tigers (20-12) were assigned to face the Hawkeyes (19-13) in a 5:50 p.m. opening-round game Thursday at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

He called Iowa coach Fran McCaffery “a brilliant tactician" and said he told his team to prepare for a defensive challenge.

“Iowa will be one of the best offensive teams that we have played," Pearl said. “They are number three in the country in offensive efficiency for a reason.

"We have a lot of things to prepare for and they have a great player in Kris Murray. I recruited his dad Kenyon to Iowa and he had a great career there."

Pearl said his team will need one of its better defensive efforts to compete against the Hawkeyes.

“There have been times this year where we’ve been good defensively, but there have been times where we haven’t," Pearl said. “We have to find a way to guard them, but our guys are pretty excited."

Like the Hawkeyes, the Tigers will be playing for the first time in a week on Thursday after being bounced from the Southeastern Conference tourney last Thursday by 10th-seeded Arkansas.

The loss factored into Auburn receiving a nine seed in the Midwest Region, much like Iowa’s loss to Ohio State last Thursday impacted the Hawkeyes dropping to an eight seed.

Pearl said based on the metrics he anticipated his team landing anywhere on the bracket from an eighth seed to a 10th seed.

He believes the Tigers are prepared for what lies ahead, facing 13 NCAA tourney teams over the course of the season.

“The most Auburn had ever played before was 10. We played a very tough schedule," Pearl said, referencing six nonconference opponents that earned NCAA berths.

That included a 43-42 victory over Big Ten runner-up Northwestern in Cancun in November, the only opponent the Hawkeyes share with the Tigers.

While top-seeded Houston (31-3), which opens with Northern Kentucky (22-12), likely awaits the Iowa-Auburn winner, Pearl doesn’t mind that Auburn was assigned to open postseason play in nearby Birmingham, a 110-mile drive from the Tigers’ home campus.

“Knowing that Birmingham was going to be an 8-9 site," Pearl said, "we felt we had the chance of going there because they have a new building, a big building to fill and putting both our team and Alabama there makes some sense and hopefully we will have good support."