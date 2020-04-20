Pemsl plans to transfer to Virginia Tech

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has decided to play the final season of his college basketball career at Virginia Tech.

Pemsl made the announcement Sunday night on Instagram, committing to a program that was 16-16 last season, 7-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The 6-foot-9, 248-pound graduate of Dubuque Wahlert played in 28 games with the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He played in 96 games in four years at Iowa with his most extensive playing time and best success coming in his freshman season.

He made 14 starts and averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7% from the field in that 2016-17 season. He played in 32 games off the bench the following season and just 3 games in a 2018-19 season that was shortened by knee surgery.

He announced plans to leave Iowa on April 2 and will be immediate eligible at Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.

Pemsl reportedly attracted interest from more than a dozen schools, including Cincinnati, Boston College, New Mexico State, Drake and several Mid-American Conference programs.