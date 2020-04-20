Pemsl plans to transfer to Virginia Tech

Former Iowa forward Cordell Pemsl has decided to play the final season of his college basketball career at Virginia Tech.
Pemsl made the announcement Sunday night on Instagram, committing to a program that was 16-16 last season, 7-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The 6-foot-9, 248-pound graduate of Dubuque Wahlert played in 28 games with the Hawkeyes last season, averaging 2.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. He played in 96 games in four years at Iowa with his most extensive playing time and best success coming in his freshman season.
He made 14 starts and averaged 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds per game while shooting 61.7% from the field in that 2016-17 season. He played in 32 games off the bench the following season and just 3 games in a 2018-19 season that was shortened by knee surgery.
He announced plans to leave Iowa on April 2 and will be immediate eligible at Virginia Tech as a graduate transfer.
Pemsl reportedly attracted interest from more than a dozen schools, including Cincinnati, Boston College, New Mexico State, Drake and several Mid-American Conference programs.
He told HawkeyeInsider.com that he chose Virginia Tech in part because it has a master’s program that can be completed in one school year. He said the idea of completing his career in another major conference and going against a high level of competition appealed to him.
"The big thing for me is just to prove to people that I'm still able to impact at this level and that I'm still the guy that I was when people saw me as a freshman," Pemsl added. “I can't wait to be able to show everybody that I'm still the player that I was and that I'll have an opportunity to really showcase that."
Pemsl played against Virginia Tech in the Big Ten/ACC Shootout early in his sophomore year and scored 6 points while collecting career highs of 14 rebounds and 6 assists.
The Hokies got off to a 14-5 start in their debut season under former Wofford coach Mike Young but stumbled down the stretch, losing 11 of their last 13. They return six of their top seven scorers from a year ago and already have added one other grad transfer, former Kansas State guard Cartier Diarra.
