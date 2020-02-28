Penn State at Iowa at a glance

PENN STATE AT IOWA

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, led much of the way before going down to a 78-70 loss at No. 24 Michigan State on Tuesday. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza recorded his 13th straight 20-point game with senior Ryan Kriener adding 18 points. Freshman CJ Fredrick is expected to return to the Iowa lineup after missing three games with a sprained ankle.

• No. 16 Penn State blew a 21-point lead on Wednesday night at home against Rutgers, then pulled out a 65-64 victory on a 3-pointer by Myles Dread in the final seconds. The Nittany Lions, who have won nine of their past 11 games, have played the past six games without No. 2 scorer Myreon Jones, who is suffering from an undisclosed illness.