Penn State at Iowa at a glance

PENN STATE AT IOWA
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
• Iowa, ranked 18th in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, led much of the way before going down to a 78-70 loss at No. 24 Michigan State on Tuesday. Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza recorded his 13th straight 20-point game with senior Ryan Kriener adding 18 points. Freshman CJ Fredrick is expected to return to the Iowa lineup after missing three games with a sprained ankle.
• No. 16 Penn State blew a 21-point lead on Wednesday night at home against Rutgers, then pulled out a 65-64 victory on a 3-pointer by Myles Dread in the final seconds. The Nittany Lions, who have won nine of their past 11 games, have played the past six games without No. 2 scorer Myreon Jones, who is suffering from an undisclosed illness.
• These two teams fought an epic battle on Jan. 4 at the Palestra in Philadelphia with Penn State claiming an 89-86 victory. The contest included 24 lead changes and 10 ties. Garza collected 34 points and 12 rebounds with Joe Wieskamp adding 23 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Iowa (19-9, 10-7)
Joe Wieskamp;6-6;so.;14.5
CJ Fredrick;6-3;fr.;10.7
Luka Garza;6-11;jr.;23.6
Connor McCaffery;6-5;so.;6.1
Joe Toussaint;6-0;fr.;6.5
Penn State (21-7, 11-6)
Lamar Stevens;6-8;sr.;17.6
John Harrar;6-9;jr.;3.9
Mike Watkins;6-9;sr.;9.8
Myles Dread;6-4;so.;8.3
Jamari Wheeler;6-1;jr.;4.0