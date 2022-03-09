Perkins feeling at home in Hawkeye backcourt

IOWA CITY — Iowa’s Tony Perkins is feeling right at home as the Big Ten basketball tournament begins.

The Hawkeye sophomore is back home in Indianapolis and he’s feeling at home in the Iowa lineup, taking the court at Gainbridge Fieldhouse for Thursday’s 1 p.m. game coming off of the best game of his career.

Perkins scored 17 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and dished out five assists in the Hawkeyes’ 74-72 loss Sunday night at Illinois.

Iowa has gone 8-2 since Perkins moved into the lineup when Jordan Bohannon shifted to the point guard position for a Feb. 6 game against Minnesota.

He’s been learning with every start since and his comfort level has increased with his minutes.

“I think you see him being more assertive, especially offensively,’’ Iowa forward Keegan Murray said. “He’s being more aggressive, going to the basket, trying to create his shot that way. I feel like, for him, he’s growing a lot of confidence offensively.’’

Perkins has scored in double figures in three of his last four games, starting with a 20-point effort at Nebraska that he considers to be a significant milestone this season.

He said he had been bothered by a shoulder injury he suffered in an early January game at Wisconsin, but played pain free that night as he knocked down 8-of-10 shots.

“After the Nebraska game, my confidence was skyrocketing, being able to know I could shoot without hurting it,’’ Perkins said. “Just being able to play without my shoulder injury on my mind, that’s been great.’’

Perkins heads into the Big Ten tourney averaging 7.1 points per game but over his last four starts he has averaged 14 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

The progress doesn’t surprise Iowa coach Fran McCaffery.

“He’s not afraid of the moment, not afraid of the crowd,’’ McCaffery said. “He just kind of keeps coming and that’s what you appreciate as his teammate or as his coach. I’m thrilled for him, and I think he’s just going to keep getting better. I think that’s safe to say.’’

Perkins has made significant strides since averaging 1.6 points in the 24 games he played in a year ago.

McCaffery said he saw potential and the right amount of “swag’’ as he watched Perkins compete last season.

In the year since, he has watched Perkins grow his game on both ends of the court.

“You could kind of see it coming. I think he’s gotten a lot more minutes because he has been really productive at both ends,’’ McCaffery said. “I think he’s proven that he’s a gamer.’’

At 6-foot-4, the Indianapolis Lawrence North product has some versatility that McCaffery appreciates.

“He can guard pretty much anybody,’’ McCaffery said. “If they have a good wing player, we can put him on that person. If we have to switch he can play at the post. Not only is he physical and quick, he’s tough. He fights you.’’

McCaffery believes Perkins will continue to improve defensively as he gains even more of an ability to recognize action.

That mirrors the recognition that Perkins has gained on the offensive end since moving into his starting role.

He’s gained an understanding of how to play off of Bohannon.

“After a few games of seeing how they guard him and how they chase him regardless if it’s on the ball or off the ball, it opens up a lot of space for guys to drive and get shots,’’ Perkins said.

Perkins welcomes the chance to return to his hometown for fifth-seeded Iowa’s run in the Big Ten tourney.

He’s fielded a few messages and calls from friends looking for tickets, comparing it to when Iowa played at Purdue in early December.

Perkins delivered that night as well, coming off the bench to score 14 points in 22 minutes of action.

“It will be good to get back home,’’ he said. “I worry about tickets. I tell them, ‘Give me a minute. I’ve got you. Just let me focus a little bit. I’ve got you when I’ve got time.’”

Perkins’ time on the court seems to have arrived for the Hawkeyes, just in time for the start of a tournament that follows a regular season that displayed just how deep the Big Ten has been this season.

“Everybody knows from the two teams that won (the regular-season title) and everybody else, anybody can beat anybody,’’ McCaffery said. “That’s kind of what makes this time of year so exciting across the board. You see it every night. We’re excited for the opportunity.’’

It’s an opportunity Perkins relishes.

“Knowing we have the potential to go far in the Big Ten tournament and the NCAA tournament, that brings a lot of confidence to our team.’’

