IOWA CITY — Something about taking the court against the Illinois basketball team brings out the best in Tony Perkins.
The Iowa junior who recorded his first career double-double against the Fighting Illini in last year’s regular-season finale scored a career-high 32 points Saturday to lift the Hawkeyes to an 81-79 victory in front of a full house of 15,056 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
“I knew it was a rivalry game and I love those, in high school I was the same way," Perkins said. "Coming out, I decided this was going to be a game, we needed to win this and I was going to need to do what I could to get points."
Perkins scored 25 of his points in the second half as Iowa completed a sweep of a three-game home stand by winning for the seventh time in its last nine Big Ten games.
“My start in the second half was a little slow," Perkins said. "I just got it my head that it was time to put some shots up."
That thought marked the beginning of the end for Illinois, which struggled to defend the mid-range jumpers collected as part of an 8-of-11 game from the field.
And when he wasn’t knocking down field goals, he was hitting free throws.
In a game which saw 43 fouls called, Perkins led the combined 44-of-53 work of the Hawkeyes and Fighting Illini at the line. Perkins hit the first 15 of his 16 attempts at the line.
Perkins’ lone miss at the stripe came with 10 seconds to play and left Iowa clinging to an 81-78 lead.
Illinois’ Coleman Hawkeyes, who endured a rough 0-for-7 game from the field, got to the line when he was fouled by Ahron Ulis with 1.1 seconds remaining.
Hawkins hit the first to pull the Fighting Illini within two points.
Following a timeout, he rattled the second attempt off the front of the rim and Connor McCaffery wrapped his arms around the rebound as Iowa secured its first win its last six tries against Illinois.
“That was a really good team we just beat, a really good team that had size, depth, drivers, veterans, young guys," Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. "It takes a lot to beat that team."
It took a career night from Perkins and plenty of help from his teammates to make it happen in a back-and-forth battle that was tied on nine occasions and saw nine lead changes.
Illinois held the game’s largest lead at 47-39 on a jumper by Jayden Epps with 15 minutes, 46 seconds remaining.
But, Perkins scored Iowa’s next six points as the Hawkeyes whittled away at the Fighting Ilini advantage.
"The thing I liked was that guys realized he had it cooking and were going to him again and again. They wanted him to keep it going," coach McCaffery said.
"I’ve been at this a long time and I haven’t had too many guys go off like that. That was impressive."
Payton Sandfort tied the game briefly at 62-62 with third of his four 3-point baskets with 8:32 to play, but Epps quickly answered with a basket that put Illinois ahead again.
Perkins, in the midst of a run of eight consecutive points, pushed Iowa in front for the first time since the 6 1/2 minute mark in the first half when he sank two free throws with 6:25 to play to give the Hawkeyes a 66-65 lead.
“We knew he had that him. He took it over, put it on himself and we just kept going. It kept working for us down the stretch and to finish like that, it was really cool," said Iowa forward Kris Murray, whose 19-point game included a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that kept Iowa within 36-35 at the half.
After Perkins inched Iowa in front, the Fighting Illini tied the game three more times, the last at 76-76 when Matthew Mayer scored the last of his team-leading 21 points on a 3-point shot with 2:44 to go.
Sandfort then put Iowa ahead to stay, hitting from 3-point range after taking a feed from Connor McCaffery after Kris Murray fought for a loose ball offensive rebound.
His basket with 1:23 to go put the Hawkeyes (15-8, 7-5 Big Ten) in front 79-76 and left Illinois coach Brad Underwood frustrated with what he saw from his team in the second half.
“If Perkins makes all those twos and scores 25 in the second half, great, but we gifted him those points by being undisciplined and fouling," Underwood said.
“We didn’t box out on a rebound at the end and we didn’t win the scrap that led to the rebound that led to Sandfort’s game winner. Those are plays we normally make, but we didn’t make them today."
Mayer led a group of four Illinois players in double figures. Dain Dainja finished with 17 and Epps, playing what Underwood called his best game, totaled 16 while Terrence Shannon had 11.
The Fighting Illini (16-7, 7-5) also turned the ball over 14 times while the Hawkeyes had just seven turnovers, something coach McCaffery said gave his team a chance to counter the 37-26 rebounding advantage enjoyed by Illinois.
“Taking care of the ball, that was critical," McCaffery said. “That gave us a chance."