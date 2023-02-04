ITEMS

Close calls: Iowa's two-point win over Illinois marked the fifth game in the last six meetings between the teams has been decided by five or fewer points.

The Hawkeye win ended a five-game win streak in the series by the Fighting Illlini.

Tying a record: Tony Perkins hit the first 15 of the 16 free throws he attempted Saturday, missing his final attempt with 10 seconds remaining in the game.

The 15 consecutive free throws equaled an Iowa school record for consecutive free throws in a game set by Andre Woolridge in a 1997 game against Northwestern.

The miss also ended a streak of 20 consecutive made free throws by Perkins, including his final five attempts in Tuesday's win over Northwestern.

Enjoying a game: The kids from the Cedar Rapids Boys and Girls Clubs, who received free tickets to the game after tickets purchased by Illinois' Orange Krush student group were invalidated, were recognized on the court during a first-half timeout.

The group of kids, who rarely if ever are able to attend games, received a rousing ovation from the crowd as they were introduced.

The Krush, whose tickets were invalidated after it was learned the group had misreprented itself as an Illinois-based Boys and Girls Club when it bought discounted tickets, accepted responsibility for what took place in a statement issued Friday night, saying it showed "poor judgment."

"This was our mistake and for that we are truly sorry. We also should have never placed blame on the Iowa ticket office and Director of Athletics Gary Barta or called them out for cancelling the tickets. Protection of their home court is, and should be, their priority."

The group went on to apologize to apologize to the non-profit groups who it works with.

"It was never our intention to disparage or lessen their importance. This event has been a valuable learning experience," the statement said, concluding that the group hopes to continue its road trips in the future "in a manner that stays true to the spirit of competition Illinois fans expect."

Recognizing Carver: Roy Carver Jr., the son of Carver-Hawkeye Arena namesake Roy Carver, was presented a basketball during a timeout in the first half to recognize the 40th anniversary of the arena and the Carver family's contribution that made it happen.

Up next: Iowa at Purdue, Thursday, 6 p.m.; Minnesota at Illinois, Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.