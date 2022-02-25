Perkins, Hawkeye depth turns back Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. — Tony Perkins has quietly went about his business since moving into the starting five for the Iowa basketball team seven games ago.

The sophomore wasn’t so quiet Friday.

Perkins scored a career-high 20 points to lead a balanced Hawkeye attack in an 88-78 victory over Nebraska at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The win gave Iowa its fourth straight 20-win season and its eighth in 12 seasons under coach Fran McCaffery, who watched Iowa’s depth make a deciding difference.

Perkins led a group of six Hawkeyes who finished in double figures in a game that was decidedly different from Iowa’s 98-75 rout of the Cornhuskers 12 days earlier.

"The first thing we talked about was just because we beat them bad the last time that they would come out and play hard," Perkins said in an interview on the Hawkeye Radio Network.

"We knew it would be a different game. We stuck to the plan and were able to pull it out in the second half."

The Cornhuskers forced that issue, leading throughout much of the first half before Perkins positioned Iowa to take control the game near the midpoint of the second half.

He knocked down 8-of-10 shots from the field while reaching double figures for the first time in 19 games since scoring 16 in a loss to Illinois on Dec. 6.

Perkins said he dinged a shoulder during Iowa’s loss at Wisconsin on Jan. 6 and, following plenty of time with the Hawkeye training staff, is just beginning to feel good shooting the ball again.

"I got some good looks and the shots started to fall," Perkins said.

An 11-0 run just beyond the midpoint of the second half separated the Hawkeyes from the Cornhuskers.

Weathering a string of six straight points by Perkins that propelled Iowa to a 58-51 lead with 10 minutes, 32 seconds remaining in the game, Nebraska didn’t go quietly.

A 3-point basket by C.J. Wilcher pulled the Cornhuskers within 58-56 before a basket by Kris Murray with 9:12 left fueled Iowa’s game-deciding run.

The Hawkeyes held the Cornhuskers without a point over the next three minutes, turning three turnovers into points and opening their first double-digit lead of the game on a 3-pointer by Kris Murray with 7:09 to go.

Keegan Murray extended the Iowa margin to 69-56 on a score with 6:32 remaining, and Nebraska came no closer than seven points the rest of the game.

"When we talked at halftime we talked about defense and offensive rebounding. We had to get those things going, and once we did, we knew the offense would come," Perkins said. "That’s the way it worked."

Keegan Murray, who scored a career-high 37 points in Iowa’s earlier rout of Nebraska, finished with a double-double, 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Kris Murray and Jordan Bohannon collected 12 points apiece and Patrick McCaffery and Conner McCaffery totaled 11 each to balance the Iowa attack.

"Everybody we put out there is contributing," coach Fran McCaffery said of his team’s depth.

Iowa started slowly as Nebraska limited Keegan Murray to a 1-of-6 start from the field and four first-half points.

But, the sharpshooting of Connor McCaffery and a last-second basket by Filip Rebraca allowed Iowa to take a 36-35 lead into the locker room at the half.

Connor McCaffery knocked down three 3-point baskets during the opening 20 minutes to help erase a lead Nebraska took at 21-19 on a 3-pointer by Trey McGowens with 9:38 to go in the half and didn’t relinquish for the next eight minutes.

Trey McGowens’ basket from behind the arc sparked a modest 10-2 run that left the Hawkeyes (20-8, 10-7 Big Ten) in a 28-21 hole when Kobe Webster hit a 3-pointer from the left wing with just under 7 minutes to play in the first half.

A 3-pointer by Connor McCaffery began Iowa’s comeback, and he later pushed Iowa in front 34-33 when he hit behind the arc to the left of the key with 1:32 remaining in the half.

The Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes, trading leads 10 times in the first half, swapped late baskets.

Alonzo Verge Jr., who led Nebraska with 18 points, answered Connor McCaffery’s basket with a jumper that pushed Nebraska (7-21, 1-16) in front 35-34 before Rebraca beat the buzzer with a short shot in front of the goal.

"We just had to keep playing our game," Perkins said. "We knew they hit us with their best shot in the first half. We had to keep playing."

