Perkins heats up, Hawkeyes win fourth straight

IOWA ITEMS

Rebraca recognized: Iowa forward Filip Rebraca was recognized prior to Sunday's game for recording the 1,000th rebound of his college career during the Hawkeyes' overtime win over Michigan on Thursday.

The senior entered recorded the first 654 of those boards during his three seasons at North Dakota, entering Sunday's game with 354 since joining Iowa a year ago.

No decision: After receiving a report that it was mentioned on a Hawkeye radio broadcast Sunday that Patrick McCaffery would return for Iowa's next game, Iowa issued a statement Sunday night saying no such decision had been made.

Missing six: Iowa back-up big man Josh Ogundele missed his sixth straight game Sunday, dealing with a knee injury.

Ogundele, who averages just over 7 minutes per game, will "be out for a while,'' according to coach Fran McCaffery. "He's getting closer, but he's not there yet.''

Up next: Northwestern at Iowa, Wednesday, 8 p.m.