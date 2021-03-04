Player of the year debate stoke Illinois-Iowa rivalry

Illinois' case for Dosunmu? He is the only NCAA player over the last 11 seasons to average at least 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists; he is a four-time Big Ten Player of the Week, the most selections of any player in the league; he has led Illinois to its highest national ranking (fourth) and most Big Ten wins (15) since the 2004-05 NCAA runner-up squad and has scored in double figures in 37 straight games, the longest active streak by a high major conference player.

Rivals.com recruiting experts Brad Sturdy (Illinois) and Tom Kakert (Iowa) have seen Dosunmu and Garza play since they were juniors in high school and chimed in on the award.

For him, Sturdy said, it is "Dosunmu because Ayo is the Big Ten Player of the Year in large part due to his ability to do more than just score. Luka Garza is the best scorer in the league, but Dosunmu can also distribute, and he is a very good defender as well. He has more triple-doubles in Big Ten play this season than anyone in history except Magic Johnson. Ayo is also arguably the best closer in college basketball, and his ability to make clutch shots at the end of games separates him."