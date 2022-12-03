Playing for Pat, Cantu energizes Bees

Olivia Cantu has always brought energy to the court in a reserve role for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team.

Saturday with no shortage of motivation, the Fighting Bees’ senior turned that energy into results.

Cantu has switched her jersey number from 42 to 40 to honor the spirit of Patrick Torrey, a close friend who wore that number for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball player before he died two weeks ago.

Taking the court one day after the women’s basketball team attended Torrey’s visitation in Pekin, Ill., Cantu put together one of the most well-rounded games of her career in the Fighting Bees’ 84-49 victory over Trinity International at Lee Lohman Arena.

Cantu finished with 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field, grabbed four rebounds and had three steals as St. Ambrose pushed above .500 in Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference play.

“The past two games, we’ve come together as a team, we’re having fun and we’re playing the game the way he would have wanted it," Cantu said. “We’re playing for Pat."

Fighting Bees players wore shooting shirts as they warmed up with Torrey’s No. 40 on the back and coach Krista Van Hauen wasn’t certain how the team would respond after emotion-filled experience Friday night.

“It’s been a tough two weeks for everybody in our program and (Cantu) was as close as anyone on our team to Patrick. The body language warming up, I wasn’t sure if she would be able to go but when the game started, I felt like we had to let her fly, see what would happen," Van Hauen said.

“It was probably the hardest game she has had to play in her life, but I thought it was her best game. She gave our team energy and everybody fed off of that. I was proud of the way she competed."

Van Hauen found a lot to like about the way St. Ambrose worked together inside and out, winning for the third time in four games since a 1-3 start to the season.

Jaynee Prestegaard led the Fighting Bees (4-4, 3-2 CCAC) to a 48-22 advantage in points in the paint with a 23-point, 12-rebound effort.

Her work was complemented by 14 points and six boards from freshman Abby Wolter and nine points, seven rebounds, seven steals and six assists from freshman Caitlyn Thole.

“Inside and out, things are coming together for us and working well together as a team," Van Hauen said.

St. Ambrose broke the game open with a run of 11 unanswered points midway through the second quarter, growing the 17-13 lead it held after one quarter to double digits on two of Mel Stewart’s nine points with 7 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the half.

The Fighting Bees closed the quarter on an 18-3 run, a streak interrupted only by a Trojans’ 3-pointer by former Galesburg prep Audree Peck that cut the St. Ambrose advantage to 33-19 with 5:13 to go in the quarter.

A basket by Cantu sparked a run of seven straight points that sent the Bees into the locker room with a 40-19 lead at the half over the Trojans (2-9, 1-5).