Plumer's hot hand not enough for Bees

When Anna Plumer found her shooting touch Wednesday, St. Xavier found an answer.

Plumer knocked down five of seven shots from 3-point range and scored 19 of her game-high 24 points in the second half, but it wasn’t enough for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team in a 79-70 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference loss at Lee Lohman Arena.

“It felt like every time I hit a three, they came back with one," Plumer said. “It was that type of game, back and forth."

After the Fighting Bees trailed 32-28 at halftime, it was a basket by Plumer which broke a 43-43 tie with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

She knocked down a 3-pointer on the next possession for St. Ambrose, but the Cougars’ Aaliyahna Derrell quickly answered with one of her four 3-point baskets — the first of three St. Xavier would hit in the final 1 minute, 10 seconds of the quarter.

Plumer hit her second a minute later to cut the Cougars’ lead to 52-51 heading into the final quarter.

“It felt good to finally have a game like that," Plumer said. “It’s been a while. It felt good."

The senior gave St. Ambrose a 54-53 lead just under a minute into the final quarter, hitting another 3 but Maia Fawcett answered with one of the nine St. Xavier hit in the game.

Plumer’s fourth 3-point basket kept the Fighting Bees within 62-60 with 6:07 remaining but a 14-0 run by the Cougars separated the teams.

Jaynee Prestegaard ended the 5 1/2 minute scoring drought with :30 to play, cutting into a 76-62 deficit with a basket.

“It seemed like we were stuck on 62 forever, but we kept fighting," Plumer said.

St. Ambrose coach Krista Van Hauen appreciated that fight against the traditional CCAC power as well.

“That’s probably as well as we’ve played them in two or three years. Anna knocked down some big shots for us. When she gets going like that, that’s what she is capable of doing," Van Hauen said. “It was a good team effort. We just got stuck on 62 and they executed down the stretch."

Turnovers didn’t help.

The Fighting Bees turned the ball over 25 times and Cougars turned those takeaways into a 31-19 advantage on points off of turnovers.

“Those points were the difference," Van Hauen said. “Everything else was close. I think we can take some things from this game that will help us."

Derrell led the Cougars (17-6, 13-3 CCAC) with 19 points, one of four St. Xavier players to finish in double figures.

Prestegaard, recognized before the game for scoring her 1,000th career point in a game last week at Cardinal Stritch, added 18 and Abby Wolter scored 12 for St. Ambrose (15-8, 11-5).

“This was a game that will make us better," Plumer said. “It showed us what we can do. We just need to eliminate some of the turnovers and we’re right there."