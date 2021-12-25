Plummer is working overtime

Last April, Illini Nation was caught off guard when high school All-American guard Adam Miller from Morgan Park High School put his name in the transfer portal.
When I say caught off-guard, not even the coaches were expecting this. Miler started every game for Illinois last year.
Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said, "We wish Adam the best. He was a player that played in every game for us."
Miller averaged 8.3 ppg, shot 39% from the field, 34% from three, and 68% from the charity stripe.
Miller came in with a great reputation as a sharp-shooter, but Illinois went to work and found Miller's replacement in Alfonso Plummer, a transfer from Utah.
Plummer, a 6-foot-1 shooting guard from Fajardo, Puerto Rico, has literally changed the entire look of the Illinois basketball program and has been a nightmare for opposing coaches.
Plummer, through 12 games, is averaging 17.3 ppg, shooting 50% from the field and 45% from 3-point range.
Plummer’s shooting ability has caused opposing coaches headaches. Arizona's Tommy Lloyd, during one of his team's timeouts against Illinois, said to his team, "We know this kid, we can not allow him to even touch the ball; if we don't want him to catch fire, don't allow him a touch — if he does, make it tough."
Underwood said during the early part of October and November, "Plummer is probably the best shooter" he's ever coached in his ability to come off screens, shoot it with a hand in face, on the left side of the court, right side, it doesn't matter. His range adds another dimension. Having a player like "Fonz" around Kofi Cockburn, now the teams have to decide to guard the perimeter or double-down on Kofi.
Illinois went on the road to Carver Hawkeye Arena, a place where Underwood as well as seniors Trent Frazier and Da'Monte Willams had never won in their careers.
Illinois played like a veteran team, but the Hawkeyes did not quit: just when you knew the game was turning late, and it appeared the Hawkeyes would command the lead, Plummer came through. The score was 74-71 Illinois with 1:21 on the clock. Plummer hit a 3-pointer to make it 77-71 and gave Illinois the momentum to seal the victory, 87-83.
Illinois has been without their floor general Andre Curbelo for most of the season, but you can thank him for assisting the Illinois coaches in landing the sharp-shooter.
Illinois leads the Big Ten in 3-pointers made with 126. They average 11 made a game. Plummer personally has made 42 3s, which leads the conference; the next closest person next to him is Purdue's Sasha Stefanovic with 31.
Why is this year different for Plummer?
"We move the ball really well here, we’re shooting the ball with confidence as a team, it's not just me," he said. "It's fun when you have this opportunity, we spend a lot of time in the gym shooting every day to get better and better, it always feels good to see the ball go in."
During an open practice this fall, Underwood told anyone who would listen Plummer is an elite shooter.
I cannot wait for the fans at the State Farm Center to see him rise up and knock down shots.
Rodney Hawkins, the father of sophomore wing Coleman Hawkins, has attended a few practices this year. Hawkins said, "I watched this team practice for two days; (Plummer) never missed a shot the entire time. I've not seen anything like him."
What Plummer has done is truly added another element to Illinois because if you did not notice, he does not just stand at the arc. He is shooting 50% from the field as well; oh, did I forget to add 97% from the charity stripe.
Illinois fans, enjoy what you see from this marksman, he is only there for a year. However his impact on the 2020-21 basketball season will last a lifetime. This Plummer's shooting has fixed any leaks the Illini had.