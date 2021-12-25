Plummer is working overtime

Why is this year different for Plummer?

"We move the ball really well here, we’re shooting the ball with confidence as a team, it's not just me," he said. "It's fun when you have this opportunity, we spend a lot of time in the gym shooting every day to get better and better, it always feels good to see the ball go in."

During an open practice this fall, Underwood told anyone who would listen Plummer is an elite shooter.

I cannot wait for the fans at the State Farm Center to see him rise up and knock down shots.

Rodney Hawkins, the father of sophomore wing Coleman Hawkins, has attended a few practices this year. Hawkins said, "I watched this team practice for two days; (Plummer) never missed a shot the entire time. I've not seen anything like him."

What Plummer has done is truly added another element to Illinois because if you did not notice, he does not just stand at the arc. He is shooting 50% from the field as well; oh, did I forget to add 97% from the charity stripe.

Illinois fans, enjoy what you see from this marksman, he is only there for a year. However his impact on the 2020-21 basketball season will last a lifetime. This Plummer's shooting has fixed any leaks the Illini had.

