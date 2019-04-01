When a coach with a charming, effusive personality finally gets a team into the Final Four for the first time at the age of 59 after decades of striving to get there, it’s expected that people will applaud that his hard work finally has been rewarded.
And there will be some of that with Bruce Pearl. Not a lot, but some.
Certainly, those of us who knew Pearl in the early stages of his career as a gregarious assistant under Dr. Tom Davis at Iowa couldn’t help but smile a little bit Sunday as his Auburn team spilled more blue blood with a 77-71 victory over Kentucky.
Not everyone smiled. Pearl is one of the most polarizing personalities in all of college basketball.
One of the drawbacks of reaching the pinnacle of your career and stepping out into the national spotlight like this is it gives everyone an excuse to rifle through your closet and put all your skeletons on display.
And Bruce Pearl has a lot of skeletons.
Before Pearl even got his team into the final eight of the tournament, a columnist for a national newspaper wrote that he “symbolizes the rot’’ in college basketball. You’ll see and hear more of that between now and the weekend.
Pearl’s detractors always begin with the Deon Thomas affair. As an assistant at Iowa, he tape recorded a conversation with Thomas in which the Chicago high school star talked about illegal inducements Illinois allegedly made to get him to sign with the Illini. Pearl handed the tape over to the NCAA, which initiated an investigation into Illinois’ recruiting practices.
Thomas insisted he told Pearl what he did just to get rid of him. If you’ve heard a more lame explanation than that, let us know.
The NCAA did not find enough evidence against Illinois to penalize it for what it did in recruiting Thomas but it found other infractions and banned the Illini from postseason play for a year.
I know otherwise clear-thinking Illini fans who 30 years later still recoil in hatred at the mention of Pearl's name.
Pearl moved on from there to have success as a head coach at Southern Indiana and Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which landed him a big-time job at Tennessee.
While serving as the Volunteers’ head coach, he hosted a barbecue at his home for recruit Aaron Craft and his family. Although not a monumental sin, it was a recruiting violation. The bigger problem was that Pearl lied about it and encouraged others to do the same.
Tennessee fired him in 2011 and he was given a show-cause penalty by the NCAA that kept him out of coaching for three years. He did some broadcasting to fill the time, then returned to coaching in 2014 at Auburn.
The skeletons have continued to pile up.
One of Pearl’s Auburn assistants, Chuck Person, was fired after being implicated in an FBI investigation into corruption in the college game. Two of his current players, both reserves, were suspended for the 2017-18 season as a result of that probe. Another assistant, Ira Bowman, since has been suspended in connection with another investigation.
There is no evidence (yet) that Pearl was directly involved in those incidents but clearly, he doesn’t get high marks for scruples. No question. No argument.
But whatever you think of him as a person, a few things are undeniable.
He has worked extremely hard to get to this point and he has created a culture within his program in which players, coaches, everyone involved, regard one another as family.
As he spoke after Friday’s victory over North Carolina about big man Chuma Okeke, who suffered a torn ACL in the game, Pearl broke down in tears.
The other obvious thing about Pearl: He can coach.
The last three teams Auburn defeated in the tournament — Kansas, North Carolina and Kentucky — are the three winningest programs in college basketball history. They have rosters full of guys who never would consider playing at a place like Iowa or Illinois. Or Auburn.
To have a fifth-seeded team full of 3-star recruits navigate that sort of 5-star gauntlet is one of the great coaching achievements of recent seasons.
All those years ago when we knew him at Iowa, before he became a favorite punching bag for media pundits, Pearl seemed like a great guy. Full of fun. Enjoyable to be around.
But I’m not sure we recognized just how good a coach he would become.
All the other Pearl stuff? All the skeletons? Yeah, it definitely complicates how we feel about the guy.
But I still had to smile a little bit Sunday.