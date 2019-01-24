IOWA CITY — Basketball can be a fickle game.
About 100 hours earlier in this arena, Iowa could not miss.
Joe Wieskamp, Isaiah Moss and Jordan Bohannon took turns splashing in 3-pointers from almost every spot on the court Sunday afternoon against Illinois. They were a combined 13 of 15 from beyond the arc.
But with a chance for a resume-building win Thursday night, the type that could really pump some energy into this season for the casual fan, Iowa’s backcourt was as frigid as the January night.
The trio of Wieskamp, Moss and Bohannon was a collective 4-for-20 (2 of 14 from behind the 3-point line) in an 82-67 setback to sixth-ranked Michigan State.
“It sucks,” Bohannon said. “I had a lot of open shots tonight that didn’t go in. Everyone did.”
There was one sequence, in particular, that stood out.
Up eight points early in the second half and the crowd engaged, Iowa had two cracks at open 3-pointers.
Bohannon left his short. Wieskamp snagged the offensive rebound, dribbled out and misfired on an uncontested try.
“We had some good shots,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I thought Isaiah had some good looks, Joe, J-Bo, and they’ve been making them. And they were open. So that’s unfortunate.
“They’re good kids. Just tell them to keep firing.”
Posts Luka Garza and Tyler Cook teamed for 37 points. Bohannon, Moss and Wieskamp had a meager 10 among them, a number not good enough to beat an elite team in the Big Ten.
Where the difference lay was how Iowa reacted to those missed shots.
In the first half, it didn’t bleed over to the other end of the court.
It raced back on defense, was on the floor diving for loose balls and holding its own on the glass against one of the top rebounding teams in the country.
But when those attempts didn’t fall in the second half, Iowa wilted on the other end.
Michigan State, once trailing 50-42, erupted for a 24-2 flurry in about a six-minute span to turn a possible first Big Ten setback into a comfortable victory — its 13th in the last 15 meetings against Iowa.
During an Iowa timeout in that game-changing run, McCaffery went off on his team. His face became beet red. He tossed a clipboard twice.
There still is a significant concern in how this team manages an opponent's run. In road games against Michigan State and Purdue, they allowed sustained surges in the first half.
That can be understandable on the road. It can’t happen at home.
“I thought we played really well in spurts,” Iowa’s Nicholas Baer said, “but when you play a team like Michigan State, you’ve got to play a certain way for 40 minutes, and we didn’t do that.”
Luka Garza admitted it was a lost opportunity for Iowa.
For about 24 minutes, it was about as much toughness and grit we’ve seen from this Hawkeye squad against an upper-echelon team.
“It is frustrating and stings right now,” Garza said. “We knew with the way we were playing, that’s a team we can beat. It was a team we had on the ropes. I really felt a couple rebounds, a couple made shots and it’s a whole different outcome.”
With the first 1,000 students getting into the game free and 14,416 in attendance, the crowd was as electric as it has been this year during the first half and early stages of the second.
“This was a hell of an atmosphere tonight,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.
Iowa could not capitalize.
Still, there is no reason to push the panic button.
Iowa is 16-4 overall and in the upper half of the conference at 5-4.
The Hawkeyes aren’t going to win a Big Ten regular-season title this year, but nobody anticipated that in October. They were pegged to finish in the lower-third of the league.
“As much as we want to dwell on this, the league is not set up to dwell on games,” Bohannon said.
Iowa hits the road to play Minnesota on Sunday before having another chance at a signature victory next Friday at home against another top-10 team in Michigan.
A few made shots would go a long way in making that happen.