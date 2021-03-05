Positive COVID test ends UNI's season

Matchup Big 10 NCAA Big 10 sports headlines from TheMatchup.com

MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said UNI followed the correct procedures.

“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament," Elgin said. "However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that was in place.

"In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines.

“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament."

UNI director of athletics David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision