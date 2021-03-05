Positive COVID test ends UNI's season

A promising basketball season that hit one barrier after another came to a stunning end Friday for the Northern Iowa men's basketball team.
The Panthers were set to take on in-state rival Drake in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, but they never took the floor.
The game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test result (and subsequent contract tracing) among UNI's Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff.
The Panthers had advanced to the game after beating Illinois State in a first-round game Thursday night.
In a statement, the Valley said "each program is required to undergo daily COVID-19 testing for the week preceding and throughout Arch Madness. Beginning Wednesday, Mercy Corporate Health has partnered with the conference to conduct a nightly PCR test of each team’s Tier I personnel at the Enterprise Center. UNI’s positive result was discovered as part of Thursday evening’s testing. For the MVC’s championships at the Enterprise Center, decisions relating to the safe navigation of tournament play are ultimately made by the St. Louis City’s Board of Health, which includes implementation of contact tracing guidelines outlined by the CDC and the City of St. Louis. Utilizing the City of St. Louis guidelines, contact tracing revealed that UNI did not have enough available players to compete."
MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said UNI followed the correct procedures.
“UNI and other institutions ultimately relied on conference policies that have been in place all season and were thought to be applicable here at the tournament," Elgin said. "However, the City of St. Louis Board of Health Department COVID orders take precedence over MVC protocols, and none of our institutions were aware that was in place.
"In all prior communication we had with St. Louis’ local health authorities, we had clearly indicated that the MVC adhered to C.D.C guidelines and NCAA Resocialization Guidelines.
“The MVC did not have the necessary conversations with local health officials to clarify that the administration of the tournament would be governed by the St. Louis Health Commissioner’s COVID orders. I apologize and take full responsibility for not resolving the administration of policies that are in place during this year’s tournament."
UNI director of athletics David Harris took to Twitter to display his thoughts on the decision
"I’m frustrated and angry that our student-athletes didn’t have an opportunity to play tonight," Harris said. "That opportunity was earned. The conference statement speaks in part to my frustration. I can’t put into words the depth of my disappointment for these young men. They deserved better."
The decision advanced Drake to the semifinals and ended a roller coaster season for the Panthers.
UNI opened the year as the MVC favorite, but Larry Bird preseason player of the year, AJ Green, played just three games before suffering a hip injury that required season-ending surgery. Sophomore guard Antwan Kimmons returned home to support family during the pandemic after playing only three games.
The Panthers (10-15) also had to pause activities in mid-December for a week when injuries depleted their roster to just seven available scholarship players and two walk-ons. UNI lost games against Wisconsin (Dec. 16) and Marshall (Dec. 19) during that pause.
UNI also lost a game with Wisconsin-Green Bay on Dec. 12 because of a false positive.
No. 20 Loyola 73, Southern Illinois 49: Freshman Jacob Hutson had 13 points and Lucas Williamson and Braden Norris each added 11 and Loyola earned a win over Southern Illinois on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Loyola (22-4) opened the game on a 10-0 run before Anthony D’Avanzo scored the Salukis’ first basket 5:23 into the game.
Indiana State 53, Evansville 43: Tyreke Key posted 19 points and nine rebounds as Indiana State defeated Evansville 53-43 in the Missouri Valley Conference Tourney quarterfinals on Friday.
Indiana State will play No. 20 Loyola Chicago in the semifinals on Saturday.