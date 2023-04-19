Kris Murray knows what he is getting into.

Experimenting with the NBA draft process a year ago and ultimately withdrawing to return for his junior season with the Iowa basketball team has given the all-American forward an understanding of what lies ahead.

Murray, who announced earlier this month he will forego his final season of collegiate eligibility and enter this year’s NBA draft, believes his previous pre-draft experience will only help him now.

“It’s definitely familiar territory for me," Murray said during a Wednesday video conference. “Going through it last year I learned a lot and to follow Keegan (Murray, his twin brother) going through it helped."

Murray said his game plan as he works through the pre-draft process involves working to continue to develop his game.

"I’m going to work hard every single day and I know I can get better," he said.

In addition to benefitting from going through the pre-draft process a year ago, Murray believes returning for his junior season at Iowa has been a benefit as well.

Moving into the starting spot his brother filled a year earlier before being taken by Sacramento with the fourth overall pick of the 2022 draft, the 6-foot-8 forward became a consensus third-team all-American with his work on an Iowa team which finished last season with a 19-14 record.

Murray was the only player at the NCAA Division I level during the 2022-23 season to average more than 20 points, seven rebounds and one block while making more than 65 3-point baskets.

“I feel like this past year in my game I was able to show a lot of things in my game. On offense, defense, I was able to make the right plays and I feel like I’ve come a long way," Murray said.

“I know that my confidence is a lot better and I feel like I’ve learned through my mistakes. The coaches trusted me to play through those mistakes and that helped out a lot. The confidence they had has made a difference to me."

Murray believes his game has grown to another level, a byproduct of both his experience over the season on the court for the Hawkeyes and what he learned as he worked out during the pre-draft process a year ago.

At that time, he reached the decision to return to Iowa in part because he was viewed as a potential second-round pick in the 2022 draft and he understood what it would take to position himself as a potential first-round pick this year.

“Last year, I was a little up in the air about what I was going to do," Murray said. “This year, I felt I was in a good situation. In my mind, I knew that this past season was going to be my last at Iowa and I have been able to prepare myself for the moment."

That work will continue in the weeks leading up to this year’s draft on June 22.

He is currently working out multiple times each day with an objective of putting additional stress on his body to mirror the endurance that it will take to deal with the expanded schedule he will face at the next level.

Murray expects scouts to see a player who has "redefined" his game over the past year.

“I’m working to refine my skill set. I’ve been working out the past couple of weeks, working on that," Murray said.

He knows he must get physically stronger, particularly gaining arm strength.

“It’s a physical game and as I work out every day until the draft, that is part of what I’m going to work on along with just getting better one day at a time," Murray said.

He will also work to redefine his skills as well.

“Just sharpening everything up, ball handling, catch and shoot, those are areas where I know I can get better at and every single day, those are the things that I’m working on," he said.