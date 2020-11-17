Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Dosunmu

Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field last year but had countless game-winning shots, which NBA teams loved about him.

Year after year, some of the state's top prospects think winning cannot be done at Illinois so they head to greener pastures — for example, the class of 2021’s Max Christie, Bryce Hopkins and Isaiah Barnes; 2020’s DJ Steward, who committed to Duke after years of work put in by the Illinois staff; and 2019's E.J. Liddell, a two-time Mr. Basketball winner.

"There's no reason to look elsewhere; this is my home state, they have everything I need here," Dosunmu said previously. "Great basketball coaches, the fan base (Orange Krush) is unbelievable. We took our losses early, but now we're one of the top teams in college basketball. We know nothing will be given to us, but we're putting in the work."

Let us be clear: Illinois will not land every recruit it pursues. But let us not forget this history, and, yes, the tradition that Illinois has.

Dosunmu is now the face of the Fighting Illini and the Big Ten along with Iowa's Luka Garza. With a deep and more talented team, expect Dosunmu to carry Illinois to a deep run in March and, yes, put Illinois basketball back on the map.

