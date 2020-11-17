Preseason accolades keep rolling in for Dosunmu

Three years ago, when Chicago point guard Ayo Dosunmu committed to play for the University of Illinois, the Morgan Park legend broke the trend of Chicago greats leaving the state to play elsewhere, not believing in their home state university.
Three years later, Dosunmu is not only the face of Illinois basketball, he has made a name for himself nationally.
Old and new fans alike are all repeating the same thing: "Illinois basketball is back." When the orange and blue is back on top, all is well in Champaign.
Just two short years ago, Illinois suffered the most losses in program history with a record of 12-21, not where fans were accustomed to being.
The 2020-21 Fighting Illini team is a lock for nearly 99.9% of the preseason polls, frequently ranking in the Top 10 nationally. The latest was the AP poll, which has them at No. 8.
Why? Because the Illini have a bona fide first-team All-American in Dosunmu. The future NBA prospect is the first Illini to be voted an AP Preseason All-American since Dee Brown as a senior (2005-06); a player with ice in his veins and a will to win that is unmatched.
Dosunmu is listed as a first-team All-American by ESPN, CBS Sports, Athlon, College Hoops Today, Bleacher Report, Hoop Chain and College Basketball analyst Andy Katz.
Dosunmu averaged 16.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 48% from the field last year but had countless game-winning shots, which NBA teams loved about him.
Year after year, some of the state's top prospects think winning cannot be done at Illinois so they head to greener pastures — for example, the class of 2021’s Max Christie, Bryce Hopkins and Isaiah Barnes; 2020’s DJ Steward, who committed to Duke after years of work put in by the Illinois staff; and 2019's E.J. Liddell, a two-time Mr. Basketball winner.
"There's no reason to look elsewhere; this is my home state, they have everything I need here," Dosunmu said previously. "Great basketball coaches, the fan base (Orange Krush) is unbelievable. We took our losses early, but now we're one of the top teams in college basketball. We know nothing will be given to us, but we're putting in the work."
Let us be clear: Illinois will not land every recruit it pursues. But let us not forget this history, and, yes, the tradition that Illinois has.
Dosunmu is now the face of the Fighting Illini and the Big Ten along with Iowa's Luka Garza. With a deep and more talented team, expect Dosunmu to carry Illinois to a deep run in March and, yes, put Illinois basketball back on the map.
