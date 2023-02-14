IOWA CITY — Creating a little havoc has been a good thing lately for the University of Iowa basketball team.

Notably in the past two games, the Hawkeyes are creating issues when they’ve dropped into a 1-2-2 press.

With the length of 6-foot-9 Patrick McCaffery or 6-8 Kris Murray greeting opposing point guards at the front of the press and the ability of both to move laterally as well, Iowa’s defense is forcing tough decisions and turnovers.

It helped the Hawkeyes play their way back into the game in the second half last Thursday at top-ranked Purdue and it allowed Iowa to hold off stubborn Minnesota in Sunday’s win at Williams Arena.

The Hawkeyes forced the Boilermakers into a dozen second-half turnovers as they whittled a 17-point halftime deficit to six points.

Iowa turned the Golden Gophers over 17 times. As was the case at Purdue, that defensive pressure led to offensive opportunities.

The Hawkeyes outscored the Boilermakers 14-5 in points off of turnovers and enjoyed a 14-2 advantage over the Gophers in points created by takeaways.

“It’s giving us a chance to change games," Murray said Tuesday. “It’s definitely made a difference lately."

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery sees that, too.

“We just feel like it disrupts rhythm for the most part," McCaffery said.

While the look of the press may not change from one possession or another, the tenacity of the pressure might and McCaffery sees that as something that has been beneficial for Iowa.

“It’s something you can play different ways. You can be more aggressive with it, less aggressive with it. It can be more of a contained press, a lot of teams play contained press, and we kind of do both," McCaffery said.

He said the only downside to applying the type of pressure Iowa has utilized is that it does open up the floor and gives opponents space to throw over the top of the pressure. For some teams, it opens up 3-point opportunities.

“It can be problematic when you play a team that plays four guards, but it is something you can play different ways," McCaffery said.

Murray said the size mismatches Iowa has been able to create at times with its 1-2-2 look have created issues in the past couple of games.

“It create some problems for the point guard and if you can make him feel uncomfortable, it can lead to turnovers," Murray said.

Given Iowa’s consistency in taking care of the ball — the Hawkeyes had a plus-nine turnover advantage against both the Boilermakers and Golden Gophers — it has created additional opportunities.

“Our defense is creating offense," guard Payton Sandfort said. “It’s setting up some chances for us to get going in transition and it’s worked out well for us."

McCaffery sees the size and court savvy of Patrick McCaffery and Murray as key components to the success Iowa has had lately with its press.

“It’s good on a number of levels. It limits what you can see, what you can flex at the two and gives you a chance to create some offense with your defense," McCaffery said.

“Both of those guys are pretty smart, how far to go and when to break it off and match up. For the most part, if somebody tries to attack them they can slide their feet as well so that helps."

The turnovers and extra possessions Iowa is creating have countered some of the rebounding issues the Hawkeyes have had at times this season.

Iowa enters Thursday’s 8 p.m. home game against Ohio State ninth in the Big Ten in rebound margin in conference play.

The Hawkeyes, third in the league with a turnover margin of plus-2.71 per game, have gotten beaten on the boards by an average 0.64 per game.

“If they’re getting 10 more rebounds than you, you’ve got to combat that. We’ve got to make more threes or we’ve got to get some steals and some easy baskets," McCaffery said.

“I do think if you’re having success with the press, it energizes you in a lot of ways at both ends. I think that’s important and we’re going to continue to play that way."