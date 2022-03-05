PRINCE: Bettendorf prep Wilkins making unofficial visit to Illinois

The Bettendorf High School boys basketball program and head coach Curtis Clark are no stranger to having a Division I basketball recruit walking the halls.

DJ Carton, who committed to Ohio State out of high school, was considered as one of the nation's top 50 recruits.

The next great Bulldog is 6-foot-6, 200-pound wing Caden Wilkins, and the sophomore has caught the eyes of plenty of high-major DI schools.

He caught Clark's eye, however, much earlier.

"I knew in third grade Caden had the potential to be special," the Bettendorf coach said. "He was a little bigger than everyone else; even though he was bigger than most, his ability to play point guard was unique, and it caught my eye early. One of the advantages of our younger programs is it gave me the ability to watch him play growing up."

The University of Illinois is among the schools to get in on Wilkins early.

The Bulldogs star will be in attendance Sunday when the Illini play Big Ten Conference rival Iowa. This game has a lot riding on it, namely seeding in both the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments.

The two are also among those competing for Wilkins.

The future star said he has made visits to Iowa and Wisconsin so far. Other schools, including Marquette, have tried to host a visit, but the timing was not right.

"Right now the Des Moines Register, 247 Sports, and Iowa PrepHoops rank me as the No. 1 player in the state for my class, but that doesn't mean I stop working," said Wilkins, who averaged 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game this season. "I have so much more to my game I want to work on, and I will."

This process is still early for Wilkins. He said there are no leaders is his recruitment, nor is he in a rush to decide on any right now.

Why?

Coach Clark and Wilkins both agreed that this summer could be big for his future.

"I'm too young for coaches to talk to me just yet; it's hard for me to get a sense of what they're thinking," Wilkins said. "I can tell my Twitter page has more people around it now."

What makes Wilkins a big-time prospect is he has the skill set and talent to do everything on the court, making him a tough matchup for opponents.

"Caden playing point guard at such an early age has made it easy for me to put him in different situations in high school," Clark said. "He can score at all three levels. Some schools try to put smaller players on him, but Cade would go to the short corner and shoot over the top of those defenders. His decision making and basketball IQ are outstanding."

I tried to get a prediction from him on Sunday's highly contested game between two rivals, but Wilkins didn't bite.

"I just want to see a lot of energy out of the Illinois fans, players going hard at each other," Wilkins said. "I want them to show me what Illinois basketball and culture is all about."

He can be sure that both Iowa and Illinois will show everything about their culture Sunday and probably a little more.

