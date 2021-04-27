Prince: Coaches, players give Illinois new look next season

But the key will be if Illinois can keep its staff intact.

"It's a reflection of our staff that they should have the opportunities to move their careers, I did. I have the best staff in the country. I'm going to keep giving them more responsibilities," Underwood said.

Illinois fans are used to having the rug being pulled from under their feet, waking up the next day to read about a coach or player leaving for another program.

Things are different now. Illinois has an athletic director, Josh Whitman, who came to Illinois to win and build championships. Not only with revenue sports, but all of them.

Those closest to the program said Whitman made it very clear to Antigua if he stayed at Illinois, he would be the highest-paid assistant basketball coach in the country. Reports are that Kentucky offered Antigua a $1.2 million contract. Are Illinois officials willing to pony up that kind of money to make him the highest-paid assistant in the entire country?

Currently, both coaches are on vacation and due to receive a pay raise for their work this past season and their marks on current and future recruits.

If the Illini are to stay relevant, keeping Coleman and Antigua is where they must start first.

