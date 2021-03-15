Prince: Cockburn is Illini's MVP

On Aug. 1, 2020, the day Cockburn told Illini Nation he was coming back, I asked him to compare where Garza is and where he needed to be.

“Luka is an amazing player,'' Cockburn said. "He plays hard from the start to the end. He can run the floor really well. I like how he can get down the court and ready to post up early. I learned a lot from playing against him. I watched a lot of films to get better.''

Freshman point guard Andre Curbelo has made a name for himself not only in the Big Ten but nationally as well. When Dosunmu went out, Curbelo stepped in and Illinois did not miss a beat. It won three straight games when Dosunmu was out.

If Cockburn is out for any extended period of time or in foul trouble, Illinois will not be the same team, not even close. When Cockburn is subbed out, teams immediately attack Illinois.

Cockburn is not just a big presence who can dunk on people, block a few shots and occasionally rebound.

Brad Underwood and especially assistant coach Orlando Antigua have done wonders with Cockburn.