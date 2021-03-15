Prince: Cockburn is Illini's MVP

Illinois basketball fans have never experienced a 7-foot, 290-pound center ever in the rich history of the school.
Kofi Cockburn, who hails from Kingston, Jamaica, has helped take Illinois basketball to new heights.
All-American point guard Ayo Dosunmu is, without a doubt, the best player on the team. He is the leader and a proven winner. Dosunmu is clutch and arguably the most complete player in college basketball. He is the only player in the country to average 20 points per game, six rebounds, and five assists.
But the most valuable player award goes to Cockburn.
I would challenge anyone locally and nationally who has a vote for an All-American team to find 10 better basketball players in the country and not include Cockburn.
Cockburn went head-to-head with Big Ten player of the year Luka Garza on Saturday. In two previous matchups, Garza owned the young Cockburn.
In Illinois' 82-71 win over Iowa in the Big Ten tournament semifinals, Cockburn had had enough. He scored 26 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and had one block — clearly the best performance against Garza.
Iowa's all-time leading scorer did score 21 points and grab 12 rebounds, but it took Garza 21 shot attempts to do it.
Cockburn frustrated Garza. He has learned how to defend Garza without fouling him. Several times it was impressive to see him wall-up to go chest-to-chest, not fouling, and made it tough for Garza to score.
On Aug. 1, 2020, the day Cockburn told Illini Nation he was coming back, I asked him to compare where Garza is and where he needed to be.
“Luka is an amazing player,'' Cockburn said. "He plays hard from the start to the end. He can run the floor really well. I like how he can get down the court and ready to post up early. I learned a lot from playing against him. I watched a lot of films to get better.''
Freshman point guard Andre Curbelo has made a name for himself not only in the Big Ten but nationally as well. When Dosunmu went out, Curbelo stepped in and Illinois did not miss a beat. It won three straight games when Dosunmu was out.
If Cockburn is out for any extended period of time or in foul trouble, Illinois will not be the same team, not even close. When Cockburn is subbed out, teams immediately attack Illinois.
Cockburn is not just a big presence who can dunk on people, block a few shots and occasionally rebound.
Brad Underwood and especially assistant coach Orlando Antigua have done wonders with Cockburn.
Cockburn was raw when he came to Illinois and had only played basketball for four years. Antigua has a history of developing big men into stars. When at Kentucky, Antigua was the man who worked daily with Anthony Davis, who eventually became the top pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.
Cockburn is like fine wine. He is getting better each day and year. He has added so much to his game, and he can score in every way possible around the basket: In the post, over both shoulders and with either hand.
“He's like a sponge. Kofi wants to get better. He's willing to listen and learn. That makes our job easier as coaches,” Underwood said.
Cockburn was named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American by The Sporting News recently.
“I came to Illinois to win, not change the program, but put it back on the map,'' Cockburn said. "When I committed here, I wanted to accomplish that. I want to win a national championship here for the coaches and the fans. If I don't score a single point, and we win, I'm OK with that. You have to sacrifice to meet your goals.”
It is not certain Cockburn is coming back next year.
If he does, he would most definitely be the king of college basketball next year.