Prince: Cockburn would benefit from another year

Safe to say, he did just that.

There is a good chance Cockburn may return to school, and that might the best thing for him. Cockburn had a great freshman year, but he is nowhere near ready for the next step. With another year of development, there is a chance he could be a lock for a first-round NBA draft pick.

There are still things missing from his game.

Early in the season, when picked, Cockburn struggled to keep wings in front of him; laterally it was obvious he was not as quick defending players his own size, and coaches exposed that. However, he did get better. Oftentimes fatigue would set in early, older players like Iowa's Luka Garza saw it and schooled the young freshman.

Playing at the next level is tougher. For his position, he would need a go-to move, one where he would score every single time or get fouled, but he has not developed that in any fashion.

Former assistant Indiana Hoosiers coach and now ESPN analyst Dan Dakich said of Cockburn, "He's like a sponge, the more he listens to the coaches he gets better each time out, his future depends on how much he can learn, the tools are there."