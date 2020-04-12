Prince: College athletics trending free agency?

The NCAA was founded March 31, 1906, so it has been around for a very long time. Each year, the organization's committees try to improve all sports with the mindset to protect college athletes and to help them receive degrees.
For administrators, coaches and fans, it can be difficult to keep track of the administrative changes year to year when it comes to transfers as student-athletes seek the right fit for college.
The NCAA rule today states that if a player transfers to another program, the student must sit out a year before being eligible to compete. Most coaches loved the idea because it kept stability in their programs and gave athletes time to adjust to new surroundings.
Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman stated months ago that as a former athlete, he liked the rule as it is.
“When you’re a freshman, there’s so much going on in their lives,'' Whitman said. "The adjustment of college life alone can be tough. Add sports to it and what it demands can be tough. Typically, by the time they are sophomores, things slow down for them academically and athletically.”
However, the NCAA does not have a great track record when it comes to consistency, allowing for exceptions to the transfer rules via petitions. Example one: Basketball player Mark Smith left Illinois and his family had several conversations with the NCAA. He was granted immediate eligibility the following year.
Luke Ford, one of the nation's top football tight ends, originally committed to play football at Georgia. He wanted to leave, not because he was unhappy with Georgia or playing time, but because he wanted to get closer to home because of an ill grandfather.
Ford, who is from Carterville, Ill., is as genuine as they come. But he was denied a waiver by the NCAA to gain immediate eligibility. Media people cried foul and Whitman petitioned the NCAA, but it stood firm. Ford had to sit out a year.
On February 18, Ford lost his grandfather, tweeting: “My Grandpa just passed on to a better place in heaven. Love you Pappa! I’m sorry you didn’t get to see me play in person, my heart is devastated...Rest in Paradise.”
Now the NCAA is considering a proposed waiver that would allow all athletes to transfer once without being required to sit out a year.
Oddly, the ruling remains that players who graduate with eligibility remaining can play right away at another institution as a graduate transfer.
NCAA officials say that they plan to meet later this month in regards to transfer rules and have a decision and new guidelines set in place by May 20.
Fans appear to have mixed feelings on the topic. Most who favor a change do so arguing that if a college coach chooses to leave, there are no consequences.
But the flip side is if the rule is passed, it is going to be hard on all coaches and waste budgets. Coaches will put in countless hours recruiting a player and if the kid becomes unhappy and leaves, he could possibly play against his original team the next season.
Today, there are 651 players in college basketball alone looking to transfer and 155 graduate transfers looking to play elsewhere.
The Big Ten has at least 20 players who entered the transfer portal, including Tevian Jones and Alan Griffin at Illinois, Cordell Pemsl and Riley Till at Iowa and Bettendorf's DJ Carton, who is leaving Ohio State. Iowa State has five players transferring: Zion Griffin, Caleb Grill, Marcedus Leech Jr., Luke Anderson and Terrance Lewis.
Next season when you see teams take the field or court, get out a pen or pencil to write down the names, because after May 20, you may not recognize teams.
