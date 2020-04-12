Prince: College athletics trending free agency?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NCAA was founded March 31, 1906, so it has been around for a very long time. Each year, the organization's committees try to improve all sports with the mindset to protect college athletes and to help them receive degrees.

For administrators, coaches and fans, it can be difficult to keep track of the administrative changes year to year when it comes to transfers as student-athletes seek the right fit for college.

The NCAA rule today states that if a player transfers to another program, the student must sit out a year before being eligible to compete. Most coaches loved the idea because it kept stability in their programs and gave athletes time to adjust to new surroundings.

Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman stated months ago that as a former athlete, he liked the rule as it is.

“When you’re a freshman, there’s so much going on in their lives,'' Whitman said. "The adjustment of college life alone can be tough. Add sports to it and what it demands can be tough. Typically, by the time they are sophomores, things slow down for them academically and athletically.”