Prince: College recruiting isn't the same

This is the type of situation that is happening right now in college athletics, and it is worse than anyone could ever imagine.

I am fully aware of what goes on in the world of recruiting student-athletes these days; it is a part of my job. But what a coach has to deal with — it is a wonder why they say they enjoy it or still fight the fight and even beg players. I know they receive a great salary, and most feel they should deal with it, but that is not the issue here.

How would you deal with your starting point guard who refuses to go to class? You have to send the team's manager over to wake him up each day; otherwise, he would fail.

A parent told the team that her son is the best guard on the team, and if the team recognized it, they would win more games.

John Doe calls you: “Hey coach, I'm coming, I want to play for you, I will let the other schools know who was recruiting me that I made my decision to play for you.”

But, in eight short hours, you find out on social media that Doe picked another school but did not have the heart to tell you he changed his mind because favors were done to entice the player (legally, of course) to play somewhere else.