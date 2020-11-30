Prince: Da'Monte Williams is impactful in his own way

Still, we saw a player who was a liability on offense because he was not a threat anywhere on the court.

I remember Maryland's head coach Mark Turgeon told his team during a timeout in one of their meetings: "Guys, pay attention to the scouting report; number 20, we don't have to guard him."

Da’Monte may not be Frank but he, along with Underwood, is making all the naysayers eat their words.

In 2017-18, Da’Monte shot 22% from the 3-point line and just 31% from the arc in 2018-19.

So far in three games this year, he is at 67% and recorded his first double-double against Ohio with 11 points and 10 rebounds. During that same game, he probably made the biggest shot of his career, hitting a 3-pointer in the corner to give Illinois the lead late.

"I got mad at him once and told him to shoot the ball; he's proven that he can do it," point guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "He put the work and time in the gym and now it's paying off.”

Do not expect Da’Monte to light up a scoreboard with 25 or 30 points a game. But you will see a stat line that every coach at all levels will enjoy.

With his 6-foot-4 frame, he gives up several inches and typically guards the opposing team's best wing.