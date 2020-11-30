Prince: Da'Monte Williams is impactful in his own way

Illinois senior guard Da'Monte Williams had all the hype of any four-star basketball recruit.
Besides his skill, he is the son of Frank Williams, one of the greatest players to ever put on a Peoria High School and University of Illinois uniform.
While at Manual, I made the trip to see him play three times — once with his AAU team Mac Irvin Fire and the others with the Peoria Manual Rams.
Like others, I wanted to see Frank 2.0.
Williams is probably more athletic than his father but was not Frank. The local and national sportswriters expected it, but Da’Monte wanted to make a name for himself.
Da'Monte's career hit a wall on Dec. 2, 2016. In a game against Bloomington High School, he tore his ACL.
Da’Monte, not a man of many words, took the news with a grain of salt, dealt with it and continued to get better.
In three years at Illinois, head coach Brad Underwood saw something in Da’Monte nobody else could. Reporters and beat writers were critical of Underwood for not only playing Da’Monte but starting him.
"Da’Monte has a high basketball IQ; he's one of the best defenders on our team," Underwood said. "He understands what we're trying to do on offense, plus he's an elite passer.”
Still, we saw a player who was a liability on offense because he was not a threat anywhere on the court.
I remember Maryland's head coach Mark Turgeon told his team during a timeout in one of their meetings: "Guys, pay attention to the scouting report; number 20, we don't have to guard him."
Da’Monte may not be Frank but he, along with Underwood, is making all the naysayers eat their words.
In 2017-18, Da’Monte shot 22% from the 3-point line and just 31% from the arc in 2018-19.
So far in three games this year, he is at 67% and recorded his first double-double against Ohio with 11 points and 10 rebounds. During that same game, he probably made the biggest shot of his career, hitting a 3-pointer in the corner to give Illinois the lead late.
"I got mad at him once and told him to shoot the ball; he's proven that he can do it," point guard Ayo Dosunmu said. "He put the work and time in the gym and now it's paying off.”
Do not expect Da’Monte to light up a scoreboard with 25 or 30 points a game. But you will see a stat line that every coach at all levels will enjoy.
With his 6-foot-4 frame, he gives up several inches and typically guards the opposing team's best wing.
The Big Ten Network conducted a poll of the toughest players to score on in the conference. Da’Monte was on the list of five.
He is not Frank 2.0; he has made a name for himself that Illinois fans will remember for eternity. We call him Frank 1.5.
