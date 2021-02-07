Prince: Hoosiers' Jackson-Davis motivates Cockburn

Indiana's Trace Jackson-Davis did what Illinois basketball fans had been hoping to see for almost two years Tuesday night.

Someone upset and embarrassed Illinois all-Big Ten center Kofi Cockburn.

"Trace dunked on me, and now, everybody has got to feel me," Cockburn said. "That's it. He dunked on me and now, everybody is gonna feel me. That's all I got to say about that."

Jackson-Davis and Cockburn are two of the best interior players in college basketball. They appear to love competing against each other, which is great for the game.

Illinois lost one of the best players in the conference in Tuesday night's win when all-American guard Ayo Dosunmu fouled out. Cockburn went at the entire Hoosier defense — the first college basketball player to make such ferocious dunks like that since Shaquille O'Neal from LSU.

When you enter any sporting event, all media members are not allowed to cheer and are to keep their comments to a whisper. Two of Cockburn's dunks woke up the state of Indiana, press row and Cockburn.

He finished the night with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

What is more impressive was his follow-up game against rival Wisconsin Badgers.