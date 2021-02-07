Prince: Hoosiers' Jackson-Davis motivates Cockburn

Indiana's Trace Jackson-Davis did what Illinois basketball fans had been hoping to see for almost two years Tuesday night.
Someone upset and embarrassed Illinois all-Big Ten center Kofi Cockburn.
"Trace dunked on me, and now, everybody has got to feel me," Cockburn said. "That's it. He dunked on me and now, everybody is gonna feel me. That's all I got to say about that."
Jackson-Davis and Cockburn are two of the best interior players in college basketball. They appear to love competing against each other, which is great for the game.
Illinois lost one of the best players in the conference in Tuesday night's win when all-American guard Ayo Dosunmu fouled out. Cockburn went at the entire Hoosier defense — the first college basketball player to make such ferocious dunks like that since Shaquille O'Neal from LSU.
When you enter any sporting event, all media members are not allowed to cheer and are to keep their comments to a whisper. Two of Cockburn's dunks woke up the state of Indiana, press row and Cockburn.
He finished the night with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
What is more impressive was his follow-up game against rival Wisconsin Badgers.
The 7-foot-1 big man from Kingston, Jamaica, owned the Badgers on Saturday. He made 10 of 13 shots and finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Illinois' 15-point home win.
What opposing teams did not need to see was Cockburn learning how to score over both shoulders, a nice drop-step on either block, and a jump-hook that cannot be stopped. The gentle giant leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage at 68%.
Cockburn had eight dunks Saturday against one of the nation's top defensive teams in college basketball. It did not matter what Wisconsin did to try to stop him.
"If someone stops Kofi, it's himself," Dosunmu said after the game. "The only way someone can stop him is if he's missing shots himself, that's the only way. No one physically can stop him. He's too big, too powerful. Left shoulder, right shoulder: he has too much in his arsenal. He's an unstoppable force."
Illinois (13-5, 9-3) is playing its best basketball right now and sits in second place in the Big Ten standings. Selection Sunday is five weeks away.
This time, Illinois fans, you will hear your team called. You hope, however, you do not hear Cockburn's name called in this year's NBA draft.
Replacing him at any level is a challenging feat.