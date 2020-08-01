PRINCE: Illini family lose a legend

Back then when you called in, caller ID was not available, so you had to give your phone number, which I did.

The show went off at 8 that night, I walked back to my house at 8:03, and my wife said, "Kedric, some guy named Lou Henson is on the phone for you."

I said, “Please hang up the phone, not in the mood,” and she kindly did.

A few seconds later the phone rang again; I picked up the phone, yelling, “Stop calling my house,” but before I got to finish, I heard this quiet voice, "Kedric, this is Coach Henson. I want to talk to you about a few things. Do you have a second?"

In the four seconds it took him to say that, I became numb because it was his voice; I had hung up on him, thinking there is no way this man is calling me.

He asked if I had 15 minutes to chat with him; naturally I did.

Coach Henson agreed with everything I had to say; he shared that his staff felt Gee had so much more in the tank as well as a player but could not motivate him. So what does the coach say next?

"Now Kedric, you seem to know a little about basketball. Do you have any advice I can use to help this young man because we have tried everything?"