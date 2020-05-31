Prince: Illinois' Fahey finds a gem

Nancy Fahey was dealt a tough hand when she accepted the job as Illinois' women's basketball coach. There wasn't any established success.
During her short time at Illinois, she has been able to get some of the top players in the state and country to give Illinois a look and even a visit, which was an accomplishment in itself.
Rock Island's Brea Beal, the three-time Illinois Ms. Basketball, was the last "gem" to really give Illinois a serious look. When Beal listed her top five schools — Duke, Illinois, Louisville, Michigan, and South Carolina — people questioned Illinois on the list.
"Coach Fahey is good, her track record speaks for itself, and she's very persistent in what she wants," Beal said. "She's reaching out to some of the best players in the country, and they're visiting Illinois now."
Fahey and her staff broke through this past week and woke up the rest of the Big Ten with arguably the biggest recruit since she took over the job.
Adalia McKenzie, a 5-foot-11 guard from Brooklyn Park, Minn., committed to Illinois last Tuesday.
McKenzie did it in style, creating a TikTok video that she posted on Twitter with her entire family in the background dancing and singing. Then, in a snap of a finger, the video changed. They were all wearing Illinois gear, saying she committed to Illinois.
I have coached against Beal, my daughter (Kennedy Prince) played against Beal in high school and I certainly know how good she is. I can tell you right now, without a doubt, McKenzie is that good. She's physical and strong which separated them from opposing players.
I watched a game film of McKenzie. In the first five minutes I thought to myself, “No way is this real.”
Paige Bueckers, a UConn basketball commit from Eden Prairie, Minn., went head-to-head with McKenzie that night. Make no mistake, Bueckers is a stud. Her team won 97-79 and she scored 30 points. However, McKenzie finished with 40 points and did it in every way possible on the court.
The junior averaged 30.8 points, 11 rebounds, three steals and four assists a game, with a career high of 49 points against Spring Lake Park last season.
Prep Hoops released its 2021 national rankings Wednesday, and McKenzie is at 39. So why Illinois?
"I picked Illinois because I have a great connection with the coaches, and I know I’ll be taken care of, on and off the court," McKenzie said. "I love the energy of the coaches and the school is in a great area. Also, the school is really good academically which is most important. I love their style of play and the family environment."
Fahey has made a few changes in her staff that are certainly paying off. Scott Merritt has been key early; McKenzie citing Merritt had a lot to do with her committing there.
"He's a great recruiter and coach, I enjoyed getting to know him. He's solid, he has great energy, it helps that I knew him when he was an assistant at Marquette," McKenzie said.
McKenzie said Fahey told her something as a recruit she has never heard before: "Players should want to run through a wall for their coaches, but I want it to be the other way around. I want to be able to run through a wall for my players."
That quote stood out and will never be forgotten by McKenzie who will be the odds-on favorite to win Ms. Basketball in Minnesota this year.
The goals are high for the future Illini. She picked Illinois over Iowa, DePaul, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado and Marquette.
"I want to get there and be my best, but I also want to bring the best out of my team," she said. "I want to and I will do what it takes to win each game I play.
"Also, I want to be a great example to my team and motivate them with how hard I work. Also, bring out the best on and off the court because it’s bigger than basketball."
