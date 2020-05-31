Prince: Illinois' Fahey finds a gem

"He's a great recruiter and coach, I enjoyed getting to know him. He's solid, he has great energy, it helps that I knew him when he was an assistant at Marquette," McKenzie said.

McKenzie said Fahey told her something as a recruit she has never heard before: "Players should want to run through a wall for their coaches, but I want it to be the other way around. I want to be able to run through a wall for my players."

That quote stood out and will never be forgotten by McKenzie who will be the odds-on favorite to win Ms. Basketball in Minnesota this year.

The goals are high for the future Illini. She picked Illinois over Iowa, DePaul, Arizona, Minnesota, Colorado and Marquette.

"I want to get there and be my best, but I also want to bring the best out of my team," she said. "I want to and I will do what it takes to win each game I play.

"Also, I want to be a great example to my team and motivate them with how hard I work. Also, bring out the best on and off the court because it’s bigger than basketball."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0