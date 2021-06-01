Prince: Illinois four-man already on campus

Hopefully, last season was a learning curve. Oftentimes it takes big men a little longer to adjust to the game for several reasons.

Hawkins loves Illinois. He is a team player, and you can see he has special tools that cannot be taught. His effort will never be an issue.

This off-season, Rodney Hawkins said his son trained with Ryan Sypkens.

"They worked on ball handling, shooting and his specific basketball moves," Rodney Hawkins said. "Ryan put Coleman in uncomfortable positions and situations. He also worked out with a group of college and pro athletes while managing the moves that they worked on to see it translate into game situations. Coleman would have to guard different positions such as former NBA player Festus Ezeli and current NBA player Ben McLemore."

When Coleman Hawkins committed to Illinois, credited his father for not being "that guy." Parents can make it tough for their kids; no coach at any level likes to deal with parents who complain after each game, or contradict what a coach is telling the player. It makes it hard for the athlete and the coach.

Most kids want to please their parents, but in the end, it usually hurts the athlete.