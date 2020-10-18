Prince: Illinois hoops is back where it belongs

"Our objective is to not talk about the rankings or watch them; that's for everybody else. We need to get better each day, and be an everyday guy. All the results will take care of themselves," Underwood said.

Illinois could be the deepest team in the conference this year. The team is two, maybe three, deep at several key positions. With that, plan to see a tweak in how things are done on the court.

"Early part of the year I felt we turned the ball over too much; late in the year we were good because we never turned it over. I want to play a little bit faster this year in terms of pace, that doesn't mean shoot it quicker, it means I want us up and down the court faster," Underwood said. "I would like to add five, six or seven extra possessions a game because of our depth.

"I do think we're going to be a very good offensive team; we have a better understanding of what we're doing on that end."

Senior point guard Trent Frazier has been through the wars. He has seen the highs and lows. Last March was his chance to be rewarded with a trip to the NCAA tournament, but COVID-19 ruined that.

Illinois is one of the leaders with one of the most aggressive testing protocols among institutions of higher education in the country.

The basketball team did have a couple of players with the coronavirus, but Underwood said that it is behind them, and they will do what is asked of them so that they can participate on the court this year.

