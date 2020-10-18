Prince: Illinois hoops is back where it belongs

The Illinois football team has yet to play a down, and here we are talking about the start of college basketball. It is right around the corner and Illinois has high expectations this season with a veteran team.
Practice has begun.
Illinois basketball fans have been used to seeing their team near the top of the preseason rankings and polls as well as a fixture in the NCAA tournament.
Since the firing of former head coach Bruce Weber, the program went south. Coaching changes were made.
John Groce tried from 2012-17, but he managed just one NCAA tournament trip and three appearances in the National Invitational Tournament.
Current head coach Brad Underwood said that when he took over the reins, Illinois was his dream job. He said the culture needed to change so that Illinois is a place you can win.
Last March, COVID-19 ended what appeared to be a great run coming from the 2019-20 team.
Today, Illinois' culture and rankings are highlighting the nation again. College Hoopedia has Illinois as the 11th best program of all-time in its top 100.
Illinois boasted nine different individuals named an All-American in the 1940s and 10 in the 1950s. Probably would have cracked the list of Top 10 programs in history if the Illini ever had a team reach the NCAA Tournament championship game in the 20th century.
Illinois finished among the Top 20 of final national polls in seven consecutive seasons from 1984 through 1990 and six straight from 1951 through 1956. Ranked among the nation's 15 winningest programs by percentage in three decades (the 1940s, 1950s, and 1980s).
Andy Katz, college basketball's top correspondent, has been telling everyone who would listen how good the Illini will be this year. Katz ranks Illinois fourth in the county this year, the highest-ranked among Big Ten teams.
Last Wednesday marked the first day of practice for college basketball.
"Now they (Illinois) have to go from the hunter to the hunted and understand we have a bullseye on our back," Underwood said.
Underwood feels his group is mature, but how they handle all the distractions off the court will be key and not listening to what the media have to say about them.
For the first time since the 2005-06 team, Illinois will have a preseason All-American in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu along with a first-team All-Big Ten pick in Kofi Cockburn. Both entered the NBA draft before deciding to come back for another year.
"I came back to improve my game, to become more consistent, but also to help Illinois win a national championship," Cockburn said. "We have the players and team to accomplish that. We have the right coaches to help us; I really believe in this staff."
"Our objective is to not talk about the rankings or watch them; that's for everybody else. We need to get better each day, and be an everyday guy. All the results will take care of themselves," Underwood said.
Illinois could be the deepest team in the conference this year. The team is two, maybe three, deep at several key positions. With that, plan to see a tweak in how things are done on the court.
"Early part of the year I felt we turned the ball over too much; late in the year we were good because we never turned it over. I want to play a little bit faster this year in terms of pace, that doesn't mean shoot it quicker, it means I want us up and down the court faster," Underwood said. "I would like to add five, six or seven extra possessions a game because of our depth.
"I do think we're going to be a very good offensive team; we have a better understanding of what we're doing on that end."
Senior point guard Trent Frazier has been through the wars. He has seen the highs and lows. Last March was his chance to be rewarded with a trip to the NCAA tournament, but COVID-19 ruined that.
Illinois is one of the leaders with one of the most aggressive testing protocols among institutions of higher education in the country.
The basketball team did have a couple of players with the coronavirus, but Underwood said that it is behind them, and they will do what is asked of them so that they can participate on the court this year.
