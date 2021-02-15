Prince: Illinois lands gem in Melendez

However, Illinois' assistants did not quit or stop looking for the next best player or better. They opened another door, and this time may have found gold by landing four-star recruit Ramses (RJ) Melendez, a 6-5 and 190-pound small forward from Kissimmee, Fla. ESPN ranks Melendez as the nation's 65th best prospect in the class of 2021.

Melendez can do it all.

The reason Illinois struggled for so many years was the lack of talent on their roster. With this group, that has not been the case. Illinois has not been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. Last year with a record of 21-10, the team was a lock for March Madness.

"I really like everything about Illinois, I know some of the players on the team. Coach Antigua is great; we talk almost every day. They really showed how much they cared about me, but it's not just basketball; it's about life and so much more; that's why I picked Illinois," Melendez said.

If you are into rankings and feel it is what separates average rosters from good ones, here is what Illinois has done since it arrived at all four-star recruits or higher: Mark Smith, Alan Griffin, Tevian Jones, Andres Feliz, Ayo Dosunmu, Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Adam Miller.

In the class of '21, Goode and Melendez are both four-star recruits. According to sources, expect another high-quality athlete to join this class. This will undoubtedly rank as one of the Top 20 classes in the country.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0