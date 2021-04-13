Prince: Illinois receives commitment from Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball

It is easy to see why Kentucky went after Podziemski. He has the potential to score at will and from all areas. Podziemski shot 60% from the field, 44% from the perimeter and 84% from the line.

Podziemski was named Wisconsin's Mr. Basketball this year, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. He is the first player in WIAA history to score 2,000 career points despite never playing on varsity as a freshman.

"Kentucky was a school he really considered; we just felt right at Illinois, the fit was perfect, the way they got along was great," said John Podziemski, his father. "Coach (Brad) Underwood told us where he would fit in and how they see him helping Illinois win games."

Brandin Podziemski will do what it takes to win. Wherever people have Illinois ranked next year, his goal is to prove them wrong.

What fans will see is a very confident kid but not arrogant. He thrives on competition.

“At Illinois they're about family and keeping that culture they built ongoing," John said. "We're just glad to be a part of it."

Podziemski joins Luke Goode from Indiana and RJ Melendez from Florida, both Top 100 recruits, in Illinois' recruiting class for this season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0